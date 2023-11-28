Jujutsu Kaisen: Malaysia Airlines uses Kento Nanami's final moments to market Kuantan

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 showcased Kento Nanami's final moments as he dreamed of going to Kuantan in Malaysia. Seemingly, in their recent social media post, Malaysia Airlines knew just what opportunity they needed to pounce on as they used Kento Nanami's dream to market Kuantan.

The episode saw the end of Kento Nanami as he was gravely injured after getting attacked by Jogo. Following that, he fought countless transfigured humans, exhausting him to his core. During this, all he could think of was leaving his life as a jujutsu sorcerer and enjoying a peaceful life, possibly on the beaches of Kuantan, Malaysia.

Malaysia Airlines target Jujutsu Kaisen fans using Nanami's final moments

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 saw Nanami Kento wanting to leave his job as a Jujutsu Sorcerer and experience a peaceful life somewhere. The first place he could think of was the beaches of Kuantan as he thought to himself "Kuantan would be nice."

Malaysia Airlines instantly took up the golden opportunity and marketed Nanami's final moments to their advantage. Their recent advertisement was targeted at the anime's international fans who wished to visit Kuantan and experience the beach the same way Nanami did.

Nanami's final moments were portrayed beautifully as he transitioned back and forth between his fight against the transfigured humans and enjoying the beach in Kuantan. While fans certainly would not want to fight transfigured humans, they did want to experience what Nanami dreamt of in his final moments.

With such advertisements coming forth, people can expect many fans worldwide to visit Malaysia and possibly recreate Nanami's scenes on the beaches.

How fans reacted to Malaysia Airlines' advertisement

Fans were elated upon learning that Malaysia Airlines knew about Nanami Kento's final moments. They were also impressed at how the social media platforms' executives knew just how to use the moment to market Kuantan, Malaysia, and possibly target the series' fans to visit the place.

Meanwhile, upon seeing the advertisement, some fans were left emotional as they were still trying to deal with Nanami's death. Hence, getting a reminder about the same did not help them deal with their trauma. That said, they were glad that Nanami had become an iconic character.

Lastly, there were some fans who downright did not like the Airlines using Nanami's final moments as a marketing tool. For them, it was a really sad moment. Thus, to see that it getting reduced to mere marketing material did not sit right with them.

