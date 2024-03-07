Sukuna replaces Gojo on Jujutsu Kaisen's Weekly Shonen Jump cover

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 came out. With that, the leakers also revealed the cover for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump featuring Jujutsu Kaisen characters - Ryomen Sukuna, Yuta Okkotsu, and Yuji Itadori.

The manga's previous chapter revealed a flashback, depicting the events that took place before Maki attacked Sukuna. Right after, the manga saw the two characters fighting. While Kinji Hakari felt that the jujutsu sorcerers were able to hold out against Sukuna, Uraume made it clear to him that Sukuna hadn't gotten serious yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Weekly Shonen Jump cover replaces Gojo with Sukuna

On Thursday, March 7, the cover for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine was leaked. The upcoming cover, as revealed before, is set to feature Jujutsu Kaisen. However, with the leak, it was revealed that Sukuna, Yuta, and Yuji are set to appear on the magazine cover.

That said, when observing the magazine cover, it is very evident that a similar illustration was released by the manga series before. This was seen back in 2023 in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37. The magazine cover featured three characters from each of the Weekly Shonen Jump manga.

Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37 cover (Image via Shueisha)

As part of this, JJK manga released an illustration of Satoru Gojo with his students Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori. When one compares the two magazine cover illustrations, the similarity is very clear. The characters are positioned in the same way, with the only differences being Gojo getting replaced with Sukuna and the characters' expressions and poses.

Hence, it almost seems like Sukuna replaced Gojo after he killed him during their fight in Shinjuku.

Sukuna, Yuji, and Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, the real reason behind the illustration was to depict the events in the manga. The story is currently focusing on the fight between the jujutsu sorcerers and the King of Curses - Ryomen Sukuna. Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori are playing a major role in the fight. Hence, the two characters along with Sukuna might have been illustrated together to depict the power struggle.

How fans reacted to the Weekly Shonen Jump cover

Fans reacting to the Weekly Shonen Jump cover (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans have loved the magazine cover. Upon seeing it, some fans even got convinced that they needed to purchase the magazine when it gets officially released. Meanwhile, other fans were much more interested in observing the cover illustration.

They noticed how Sukuna looked like Yuta and Yuji's father. They felt this way because the illustration was similar to the one in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37. Hence, fans were convinced that Sukuna wanted to pat their heads the same way Gojo did in the previous cover. Lastly, some fans wondered when manga creator Gege Akutami would reveal the secret behind Yuji Itadori's peculiar new arms.

