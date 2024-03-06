Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's love for Hunter x Hunter suggests who may die next in the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen fans know for quite a long time that the manga's creator Gege Akutami is a fan of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga. This was especially evident during the Shibuya Incident Arc as the story arc used a lot of narration, similar to Hunter X Hunter.

Hence, given the ongoing events of the manga, one Jujutsu Kaisen fan came up with a theory, as per which Gege Akutami might pick the next deaths in the series by drawing inspiration from Togashi. While the theory might sound a tad bit bizarre, there is no reason to believe why Gege Akutami won't take this route for the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory predicts Ui Ui and Shoko's deaths

Expand Tweet

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan on X (formerly Twitter) @TBradyRS came up with a theory that Gege Akutami could have Ryomen Sukuna take the Hisoka route to fight the Jujutsu Sorcerers. This might see Sukuna kill Ui Ui and Shoko Ieiri to get an advantage over the Jujutsu sorcerers.

According to the fan, Sukuna was similar to two Hunter x Hunter characters - Chimera Ant King - Meruem and Hisoka Morow. At one end, Sukuna appreciated his strong opponents like Meruem, meanwhile, at the other end, Sukuna believed himself to be the strongest like Hisoka. Additionally, Sukuna, like Hisoka, only cared about his likes and dislikes.

Hisoka as seen in the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

The most recent similarity between Sukuna and Hisoka is in the fact that both characters were pushed far enough to use their energy to keep themselves alive. However, after Hisoka was killed by Chrollo, his personality changed quite a bit. He was previously known to be a pleasure-seeking Hunter, however, after his resurrecting from his death, he became very practical.

Thus, he went after two of Chrollo's most useful supporting characters - Shalnark and Kortopi. Hisoka knew that the two Spiders were crucial to Chrollo's plan. Thus, taking them down effectively meant that he was closer to achieving his revenge against the Phantom Troupe leader.

Ui Ui as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Given how Hisoka after becoming practical, went after two supporting characters, there is a good chance that Sukuna might go after Ui Ui and Shoko Ieiri. This is because similar to Hisoka, Sukuna was close to his death, and no longer wanted to take it easy against the Jujutsu sorcerers.

He had previously seen Ui Ui being a key part of the Jujutsu Sorcerers as he used his Teleportation technique to teleport Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu away from the battlefield. While Sukuna could not confirm where Ui Ui had taken them, he deduced that the jujutsu sorcerer may have been teleporting the sorcerers to Jujutsu Tech doctor Shoko Ieiri.

Shoko Ieiri as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, considering that Ryomen Sukuna was now forced to keep his heart going by using cursed energy, there is a good chance that he might adapt a much more practical approach in fighting the jujutsu sorcerers. This might see him go after the two key characters amongst the Jujutsu Sorcerers - Ui Ui and Shoko Ieiri.

That said, it is yet to be seen how Sukuna would attack Ui Ui and reach Shoko Ieiri. Such a development could likely also reveal what happened to Yuta Okkotsu, and Satoru Gojo's body.

Related Links

10 most powerful Nen users in Hunter X Hunter (2011)

How did Ryomen Sukuna become King of Curses?

Who is Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained