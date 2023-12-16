Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end by December 2024, says Gege Akutami at Jump Festa 2024

In a message to the Jump Festa 2024 audience on December 16, 2023, Mangaka Gege Akutami announced that Jujutsu Kaisen manga will definitely come to an end by December 2024. The Stage also contained a glimpse of how the Culling Game arc animation will look, with inputs from the voice actors.

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage also announced new information on the upcoming volume 25 as well as interesting updates regarding the games Cursed Clash and Phantom Parade. Additional information on the ongoing theatre production was also revealed with accompanying information on upcoming exhibitions.

Jujutsu Kaisen stage gives glimpses of the Culling Game arc in Jump Festa 2024

Yuji's PV during Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Shueisha/ Gege Akutami)

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage took place on December 16 at 12.10 pm JST. It was situated at the RED Super Stage and ran for roughly 50 minutes. The panel consisted of Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Yuichi Nakamura (Satotu Gojo), and Junichi Suwabe (Ryomen Sukuna). The Stage began with showing key events from the manga up to the Shibuya Incident arc in a special animated PV.

After speaking about their experiences during the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the voice actors went on to choose their favorite scenes from the season. Nakamura’s favorite was Gojo and Geto’s bickering during the Basketball game. He specifically liked the improvisation the Anime made to the source material by changing the setting.

Megumi's PV during Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Shueisha/ Gege Akutami)

He mentioned Yuta using Black Flash in the movie to have a similar effect on him. Enoki picked the Battle between Choso and Yuji, praising the animation and the music. Uchida’s choice was the final and only confrontation between Megumi and the reincarnated Toji. He liked recording the scene with Toji’s voice actor, Takehito Koyasu.

Junichi Suwabe chose Jogo’s dying vision where Sukuna delivered his famous dialogue “You are strong.” He liked how it added another layer to Sukuna’s character. The voice actors then live-acted some scenes from the Culling Game arc, indicating where season 2 will end and where season 3 will begin.

The cover and Akutami's message displayed during Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Shueisha/ Gege Akutami)

There was a warning given to anime-only watchers before this segment began. They brought to life the scene of Yuji and Megumi meeting after Shibuya, Sukuna confronting Megumi and the tragedy that followed, and finally the epic battle between Gojo and Sukuna. The stage displayed Mangaka Akutami’s message to the audience where he clearly stated:

“This will maybe definitely be the last Jump Festa for Jujutsu Kaisen while it’s being serialized.”

However, given that Akutami stated the same during Jump Festa last year, fans remain skeptical. He then encouraged fans to visit the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen - Gege Akutami exhibition at Shibuya Hikarie in Summer 2024, where Akutami’s early drafts and sketches will be shown. The voice actors each received a Sketch from the mangaka, which they proudly showed on the stage.

A visual from the game revealed at Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Bandai-Namco)

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 will be released on January 25, 2024. The panel announced that the overall sales of the manga has crossed 90 million yen. Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage, the theatre performance of the franchise, is currently taking place at Kobe, Hyogo. It will go on till December 31 and will be streamed online. The Jump Festa 2024 stage also included a message from Ryuji Sato, who plays Yuji Itadori.

Finally, the game Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade will add a new setting that emulates scenes from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash game will add two characters, Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto. There will be an anime exhibition this year as well after the conclusion of the second season.

Find the full Jump Festa 2024 schedule here.