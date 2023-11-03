Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash adds 3 new fan-favorite characters

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, a video game set up for multiple consoles, is due to come out in February 2024. A trailer for the same was released last Thursday which revealed the addition of the likes of sorcerer Aoi Todo, and two of the Disaster Curses, Hanami and Jogo. This is the first major video game based on Gege Akutami's manga and will focus on "2 vs. 2 battles", as it has been promoted in recent weeks.

The trailer also highlighted several details about Bandai's upcoming game, trying to capture the intricacies of Jujutsu Kaisen's battle system. The inclusion of Jogo, Todo, and Hanami, three characters who made a strong impression in the first season of the anime, adds diversity to the cast of playable characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Todo, Hanami, and Jogo included in the roster of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

The recent trailer for this Bandai production focused heavily on the characters of Todo, Hanami, and Jogo as they were the ones recently included in the project. It showed some of their main abilities and fighting styles, with Todo's battle against Megumi Fushiguro being on full display during the trailer.

As mentioned earlier, this is the first major attempt at making a video game based on Gege Akutami's acclaimed manga series. This only goes to show the level of popularity Jujutsu Kaisen currently enjoys. The game is going to focus heavily on 2 vs. 2 battles, with characters apparently being able to switch during the battle.

Leaving aside the three new inclusions, the current roster of playable characters is Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda. The video game's story is also going to go from the "Curse Womb Must Die" to "The Origin of Blind Obedience" arcs while also covering the events of the 2017 one-shot starring Yuta Okkotsu.

The popularity of these characters

Todo's popularity in the franchise was fairly obvious from the get-go. He was charismatic, and over the top, with his comedic moments bonding well with the series' tone. Plus, his bromance with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, along with his unique battle style made him one of the characters that is impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, Hanami and Jogo's popularity is a bit different. Hanami didn't have a long history in the series but he was the one who fought Todo and Itadori in the first season of the anime, which became a modern classic. It took everything the student sorcerers had to defeat him and he still survived.

Jogo, meanwhile, is one of the most complex of the Disaster Curses and one of the most powerful. Unlike other Curses, he honestly wanted the best for his people and was very strong but had the misfortune of having to fight Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo in the series.

As mentioned earlier, the video game is set to be released in February 2024.

