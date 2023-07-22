Where is Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a sensational adaptation so far, with the various iconic moments of the manga brought alive. Especially, the third episode of the series has taken the internet by storm with Gojo versus Toji exceeding all expectations.

However, so many characters from the first season of the anime are missing so far in this season. While the first part of the anime's second season centers on Gojo's past, fans can't wait to see the characters from season one once again back into the action. Aoi Todo was one character whose screen presence was loved by all the fans of the series.

His unique personality, appearance, powers, and everything, made him a fan-favorite character. Therefore, fans cannot wait to see Todo back in the mix. This article explains the status of Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Aoi Todo won't be making an appearance til the second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen was given the green-lit for a second season and premiered on June 6, 2023. It was explicitly mentioned that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be divided into two installments. The first five episodes of this season are to cover the Hidden Inventory Arc, which is also known as Gojo's Past arc.

This arc narrates the story of not only Satoru Gojo's past but also exhibits the dynamics of Gojo and Geto. Additionally, this arc focuses on Geto's idealism, and how that was changed as a result of various traumatic experiences. Furthermore, it also throws light on Megumi Fushiguro's origin to a great extent.

So far, three episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season two have already been released, with the third one breaking the internet with the adaptation of one of the incredible fight scenes in the manga. The fourth episode will conclude the Hidden Inventory arc, and the fifth one is likely to cover the Premature Death mini-arc, given the schedule of events.

Aoi Todo doesn't feature in the Hidden Inventory arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, because he wasn't even admitted to Kyoto High at that time. However, he will be making his appearance in the next cour.

The second cour will focus on one of the most anticipated arcs of all time, the Shibuya arc. It is in this Shibuya arc that Todo will feature and have an important role to play in the context of the story. However, even in the Shibuya arc, fans won't get to see Todo until the later episodes.

The Shibuya arc moves the plot back to the present time and completely changes the atmosphere of Jujutsu Kaisen. This arc is known for its brutality, gore, incredible plot twists, and much more. Overall, it's arguably one of the best arcs that has redefined the major tropes of Shonen manga.

It rejects the traditional tropes and takes a unique approach to presenting the characters in absolute chaos. Aoi Todo will stand his guard against this chaos and come to save one of the integral characters in the story.

Aoi Todo made his appearance in the Kyoto Goodwill Arc of the anime

In the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc of the anime, Aoi Todo made his grand appearance. Voiced by Subaru Kimura, Todo is one of the third-year students studying at Kyoto Jujutsu High School. Known for his buff appearance, unique persona, and incredible strength, Aoi Todo is a grade-one Jujutsu sorcerer.

Todo's eccentric attitude, love for his favorite pop-idol Takada-chan, and a special bromance with Yuji Itadori make him a stand-out figure. His screen presence exudes energy. Even though he may seem to be a battle-crazed extrovert with nothing but brute force, he has exceptional analytical abilities.

Todo can quickly analyze the situation of a battle and take the best course of action. Additionally, his innate cursed technique Boogie-Woogie allows him to switch places with anything flowing with cursed energy within a certain radius with just a clap. In the Shibuya arc, Aoi Todo will appear as a savior, and take action in one of the most-anticipated fights of the arc.

