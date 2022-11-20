10 Shonen Manga arcs that everyone wants to see animated

There have been many shonen manga arcs that have been adapted to animation that are, in a word, epic. From the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto to the Fall of Wall Maria in Attack on Titan, many animated adaptations of manga arcs have been praised for bringing to life the many moments fans love.

As always, there are arcs and moments that the anime hasn't caught up to yet. From My Hero Academia's Final Act Saga to Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor Saga, many shonen manga and anime fans are dying to see some of their recent favorites and shocking moments come to life.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for material that has yet to be animated. It is also only the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man's Control Devil Arc and 9 other shonen manga arcs that every fan is hyped to see animated

1) The entire Final Act Saga (My Hero Academia)

With the adaptation of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc currently underway in the My Hero Academia anime, many fans are eager to see the shonen manga's Final Act Saga play out in an animated form. This Saga has been described as the turning point, where My Hero Academia raises the stakes and is a ride from beginning to end.

From the Tartarus Escapees Arc, which sees All For One escape his prison, Izuku fighting class 1-A, to the Final War Arc, many fans are already hyped to see many of the epic moments in each arc get justice in animated form. The Saga itself is already chock full of twists and turns, with the U.A. Traitor reveal, the rise of All For One, and the final battle.

2) The Code Arc (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Code (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto has had a rough ride as a series since premiering in 2016, but many fans have ultimately agreed that the Kawaki Arc and the ensuing fights have been the redemption point. The Code Arc, while still ongoing in the manga, has yet to be adapted into the anime. Shonen manga fans are chomping at the bit to see this one.

This arc sees the remaining Kara member, Code, start his revenge spree against Konoha following Isshiki's death. It features a lot of mysteries behind Code's power, the hypnotizing Ada, and the seemingly unstoppable Daemon trying to get at Kawaki. Despite the anime currently being stuck in filler arcs, many are confident the Code Arc will be the shot in the arm it needs.

3) Granolah the Survivor Saga (Dragon Ball Super)

DBHype @DbsHype1 Blue Goku vs Granolah: Official colored version.



To be Continued in Vol. 17, in which we’ll also get to see Ultra Ego in official colors! Blue Goku vs Granolah: Official colored version.To be Continued in Vol. 17, in which we’ll also get to see Ultra Ego in official colors! https://t.co/0zeMLgAUpj

The Granolah arc introduced Gas and Granolah and the Heaters and brought Bardock back into the official canon story. It also made Frieza scarier at the end and introduced Ultra Ego Vegeta. Basically, great fights, a good and emotional story, and more than a few epic moments. What more could a Dragon Ball fan want?

Well, to be blunt, that's why it was chosen over the Moro arc. While the Galactic Prisoner Patrol saga had Goku go all out, it was also dragged out way too long. More fans are hyped for Ultra Ego Vegeta, Granolah, Ultra Instinct Goku vs Gas, and seeing Bardock again over Moro's antics.

4) The second half of the War for Paradis arc (Attack on Titan)

The Rumbling on the move (Image via Hajime Isayama/Kodansha)

Special mention should be made that the proposal and fan name for this half of the shonen manga is called the Ragnarok arc, referencing the Norse apocalyptic myth. It starts with The Rumbling marching on in chapter 131 and doesn't stop until Eren is killed at the end of it all and explains himself in chapter 139.

Endless debates on the ending aside, many feel seeing the arc animated and having at least some tweaks here and there would greatly repair its image. With Eren constantly on the move and the Scouts and Marley Warriors trying to stop him, nothing less than the fate of humanity and life beyond Paradis is at stake.

5) The rest of the Thousand Year Blood War arc (Bleach)

After over a decade's hiatus, Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War arc has finally started its anime run. While the adaptation started in October of 2022, it's only reached about six episodes thus far. While they all have a lot to process, the rest of the arc promises more awesome action.

Bleach's final arc concerns the rise of Ywach and an army of Quinces that aim to take out everything, including the Soul Society. When even someone as manipulative and cold as Aizen refuses the villain's plans, shonen manga fans know they're in for a wild ride that hasn't disappointed in either animation quality or fight scenes yet.

6) The Great Cruise Adventure Arc (Spy x Family)

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 54: Yor continues to battle assassins with a little assist from her daughter! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3j3e2QF Spy x Family, Ch. 54: Yor continues to battle assassins with a little assist from her daughter! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3j3e2QF https://t.co/HA73YpLEgW

It was a hard choice between the Great Cruise Adventure Arc and the Red Circus arc. While the Red Circus Arc is heavy on the nightmare fuel and focuses on Anya, the Great Cruise Adventure arc in the shonen manga is more action-packed and has Yor in focus.

In this arc, Yor is tasked with protecting the sole surviving member of a crime family and her son from skilled assassins on a cruise ship. Further complicating things is that Anya and Loid won tickets to the same cruise ship. What follows is an action-packed romp, with Yor being the one focused on balancing her assassin job in real-time with her family life.

7) The Control Devil Arc (Chainsaw Man)

Kumi @D_Kumii

#chainsawman Makima is the Control Devil and embodies the fear of loss of autonomy. From small tribal skirmishes to large-scale political conflicts – the fear of Makima is as ancient as civilization itself. Talk about female supremacy. Makima is the Control Devil and embodies the fear of loss of autonomy. From small tribal skirmishes to large-scale political conflicts – the fear of Makima is as ancient as civilization itself. Talk about female supremacy.#chainsawman https://t.co/0iZxO5iEAo

A surprise hit in both manga and anime form, fans of the violent shonen manga Chainsaw Man are eagerly awaiting the climax of the first part of the series. Long story short, after every depressing thing Denji went through, the true villain reveals herself.

The Control Devil was hidden in plain sight all along, as Makima unleashes all the despair and loathing she's had for Denji. The darkest hour for the protagonist is only matched by the severely unholy amount of action and the horrific fate that awaits Makima at the end.

8) The rest of the Wano Country Arc (One Piece)

Wano Country SJ cover (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Where else but One Piece would a shonen manga fan find an arc that practically climaxes with a cartoon character fighting a dragon? While that's not the end of the Wano Country Arc, Gear 5 Luffy vs Dragon Kaidou is something that many One Piece fans want to see animated. It's not hard to see why with the cartoon physics that Luffy pulls off.

The Wano Country Arc is the biggest for One Piece to date, with reality-shattering battles, betrayals, and status quo-changing events. Following this arc, Luffy and Buggy are named new Pirate Emperors, peace returns to Wano after 20 years, and the world shifts around as rebellions against the World Government begin.

9) Stone Ocean's finale (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been a very popular shonen manga as of late. Stone Ocean, aka part six, is nearing its finale. The seventh part of the series, Steel Ball Run, didn't make it to this list because this arc graduated JoJo to Seinen status instead of shonen. Besides, Stone Ocean's finale is set to premiere in December 2022.

While many epic moments have been shown in Stone Ocean, from Jolyne's Stand forming to Weather Report's frog rain, the best is yet to come. Most JoJo manga fans are eager to see the showdown with Father Pucci and the reality-bending shenanigans that occur from it.

10) Spade Kingdom Raid arc (Black Clover)

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite Black Clover's anime ending a year ago, much like Hunter x Hunter, it feels incomplete. The problem is that the anime ended while the shonen manga was still going, so shonen manga fans are thrilled to see it continue. The manga itself is still ongoing but has presented plenty of moments that people want to see animated.

Case in point, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc in which the Hearts and Clover kingdoms have their captains and princesses kidnapped by the Spade Kingdom. It's a war between kingdoms of wizards, demons, and devils. This involves Liebe and Asta fusing to form Devil Union, a Supreme-class Devil being taken down, and other remarkable feats and fights.

This article only contains one saga or arc per shonen manga, but feel free to add whatever arc the author may have missed in the comments!

