Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta will inherit Gojo's Six Eyes (and the latest theory explains how)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami currently has the challenge of finishing his story in a convincing manner after Satoru Gojo was killed. Right now, there doesn't seem to be a logical way to defeat Sukuna and Kenjaku. In the case of the King of Curses, he has proven to be way too strong for the most powerful sorcerer in the entire series, so it doesn't make a lot of sense how someone else could defeat him... then enters this Yuta Okkotsu theory involving Gojo's Six Eyes.

There is no denying that Yuta is a fan favorite in Jujutsu Kaisen and people expect great things from him during this final leg of the story. In that regard, there has been this theory online about how he could inherit Gojo's Six Eyes, which could give him the necessary boost to be a challenge against Kenjaku and Sukuna. Of course, this is just a theory and shows how much the series' fandom is having such high hopes for its conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory about Yuta could get Gojo's Six Eyes

Expand Tweet

Most Jujutsu Kaisen fans are expecting Yuta Okkotsu to have a pivotal role in the series' conclusion since he is, as of this writing, the strongest sorcerer alive. He is also the one whose skill set is flexible enough to fight Sukuna and Kenjaku. While is true that he doesn't have enough raw strength to pose a challenge against those two, this theory could level the playing field and give Yuta his much-needed moment in the spotlight.

This theory goes something like this: Gojo's body has potentially been removed from the battlefield through Ui Ui's Cursed Technique, and Yuta could get his Six Eyes through Rika. It has been shown time and time again that Yuta can mimic a lot of Cursed Techniques, and if Rika can eat the Six Eyes, then he would have that same ability that only Satoru Gojo possessed.

It would fit thematically in the story since Yuta is only there because Gojo saved him and gave him a chance to control his Cursed Energy but it also makes sense within the story's canon. Yuta has been capable of using Cursed Techniques that were only available to certain clans, so this could make sense, especially considering how he is somewhat related to Satoru as well, which was revealed at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Yuta's role in the story

Expand Tweet

Yuta's role in the series has been somewhat inconsistent but that is mostly due to how Gege Akutami has crafted the story. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was originally meant to be a standalone story and Akutami didn't plan to do anything else with that world. That is why when he did decide to expand upon it, some concepts regarding Yuta, such as his connection with Rika and his Cursed Technique, were overpowered.

This is why Yuta's integration into the story led by Yuji Itadori has been difficult to adjust and that is why he is not as prominent anymore. However, considering the way Akutami has played his cards thus far, there is a very good chance that Yuta is going to be pivotal for the remainder of the series. He is one of the few who can be a challenge to the main antagonists without making it feel forced or coming out of nowhere.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Most Jujutsu Kaisen fans agree that Yuta needs to have one last great moment in the series and play a major role in the plot to get the job done against Sukuna and Kenjaku. While getting Gojo's Six Eyes might not be the way to go about it, it is a theory that has some weight to it.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.