What is Takuma Ino's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen? The power of Nanami's protege, explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11, viewers were finally introduced to the cursed technique of Takuma Ino. This character was first introduced in season 1 alongside sorcerer Kento Nanami and has since become a fan favorite due to his intriguing presence and impressive abilities.
Ino's cursed technique, known as the Auspicious Beast Summon, was showcased in the recent episode, providing a deeper understanding of his character and highlighting his potential to reach Grade 1 status.
Notably, Ino expresses unwavering dedication towards achieving this coveted promotion but only after earning the approval of his mentor, Nanami.
Disclaimer- This article contains potential spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series
Takuma Ino's cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen is the Auspicious Beast Summon
Takuma Ino's cursed technique, known as the Auspicious Beast Summon, showcases his exceptional skills in jujutsu sorcery. This has established him as a prominent protege under the guidance of esteemed Grade 1 sorcerer, Kento Nanami. Ino's technique goes beyond pure power; it combines offensive and defensive capabilities strategically, making him a formidable presence in the realm of curses and sorcery.
Ino's cursed technique, Auspicious Beasts Summon, lets him become a spirit medium only after covering his face and then summon spirits known from a pool of four spirits also known as Auspicious Beasts.
Auspicious Beast Number One, Kaichi, is a horn imbued with cursed energy This horn has a unique ability to levitate and is adorned with intricate spiral designs.
With Ino's telepathic control, it becomes a lethal projectile that swiftly zeroes in on its target. The cursed energy coating on the horn allows it to pierce through flesh easily.
Kaichi is like a relentless homing missile, relentlessly pursuing its target until it makes contact. When it hits, the impact is physical and searingly painful, intensifying Ino's offensive abilities. It leaves a lasting sting.
Auspicious Beasts two, Reiki, showcases Ino's defensive skills. Ino has the ability to transform his cursed energy into water that he can manipulate telepathically.
By surrounding himself with this watery shield, he gains both protection against attacks and improved agility. When Ino immerses his feet in Reiki's liquid, it enables him to glide and maneuver with exceptional ease, making him an elusive target for his enemies.
While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime keep Kirin, Auspicious Beast Number Three, in the shadows, its absence has sparked curiosity among fans.
Many speculate about its potential powers and how it could enhance Ino's fighting skills and potentially also have much greater powers like electricity manipulation.
Auspicious Beast Number Four, Ryu, is a fascinating mystery. Ino's attempt to showcase this technique was suddenly halted by Toji Fushiguro after his revival, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its full reveal.
The enigmatic nature of Ryu adds a sense of intrigue to Ino's character, suggesting his hidden potential in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Final thoughts
Takuma Ino is a standout character in Jujutsu Kaisen, known for his remarkable skills and unwavering dedication to the field of jujutsu sorcery. Under the mentorship of Kento Nanami, he has not only honed his abilities but also showcased a sincere commitment to achieving a Grade 1 promotion with Nanami's approval.
While initially appearing straightforward considering the other techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ino's cursed technique holds hidden depths, particularly with his auspicious creature Ryu and Kirin yet to be fully unveiled.
With his resolute determination and mysterious powers, Ino is poised to play a significant role in future story arcs, leaving fans eagerly anticipating how his character will further develop.
