Who are the Grade 1 sorcerers with Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc? Explained

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, fans saw the series’ Shibuya arc kick off its titular conflict in an exciting fashion. Complete with the series debut of a narrator, it’s safe to say that fans are incredibly optimistic about the anime’s adaptation of the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen viewers were excited to see various sorcerers from Tokyo Jujutsu High getting ready to enter the veil over Shibuya, such as Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki. The two were flanked by two additional sorcerers for the mission. Each team was also given a manager to oversee the operational practices of the sorcerers.

While fans instantly recognized Megumi and Kugisaki given their central roles in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, fans were unsure of who some of the other sorcerers and managers were.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans excited to see new sorcerers in action during Shibuya Incident arc

Megumi’s team

Expand Tweet

As seen in the latest episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Megumi is briefed on the current Shibuya situation by manager Kiyotaka Ijichi. Also present are sorcerers Kento Nanami and Takuma Ino. The former is a Grade 1 sorcerer, and the latter is a Grade 2 sorcerer.

While this article focuses on who the Grade 1 sorcerers accompanying Kugisaki and Megumi are, it’s worth mentioning that Ino and Ichiji are also present.

Fans are quite familiar with Kento Nanami, as he played a significant role in the events of the first season. He and Yuji both investigated Mahito’s attacks on general citizens. The investigation culminated in the two meeting Junpei and fighting Mahito.

Viewers are also familiar with his Cursed Technique, which can divide his target into 10 equal parts and create a weak point at the seven to three mark.

Nanami is characterized throughout Jujutsu Kaisen as a wise and reserved person, often appearing to be stoic and aloof. He’s very blunt and straightforward but is actually quite sociable and sentimental towards his allies. This is especially seen when he’s mourning Yu Haibara’s death at the very end of the Gojo’s Past arc.

Kugisaki’s team

Expand Tweet

Kugisaki’s team, meanwhile, consists of herself, Grade 1 sorcerer Naobito Zenin, Grade 4 sorcerer Maki Zenin, and manager Akari Nitta. Like with Megumi’s team, there is only one Grade 1 sorcerer among them, that being Naobito.

Unlike Nanami, fans are meeting Naobito for the first time. This article won’t divulge any information on his Cursed Technique in order to remain as spoiler-free as possible.

As the current head of the Zenin clan and an older gentleman, Naobito is understandably tempered and aloof, which can often conflict with his image as a clan head. He’s also a consistent drinker, which causes many to question his abilities and standing.

Naobito also has a vendetta for Maki due to her lack of Cursed Energy and is the one responsible for blocking her deserved promotion.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.