Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's official character description makes Nobara's current status even more mysterious

Jujutsu Kaisen had a recent popularity poll in Weekly Shonen Jump and the fandom had a lot of discussions regarding the results but some fans noticed some interesting details. One of the most notorious details was something in Yuji Itadori's updated character description, with a mention:

“He lives to fulfill his role. He wants to leave Kugisaki’s seat open."

This has kicked the fandom into overdrive. Nobara Kugisaki has become a prominent topic in Jujutsu Kaisen since the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc and there have been a lot of theories of how she could return in the story. This particular line in Yuji's updated character description has led to a lot of speculations, although there are a lot of reasons why this may not amount to anything.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Recent comments in Yuji Itadori's character description have led to theories of Nobara's current status in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom

Weekly Shonen Jump has released the fourth popularity poll of this series and there have been discussions of the results. Some of the discussions focus on the new inclusion in Yuji Itadori's character description. It was mentioned in that description that Yuji didn't want anyone to take Nobara Kugisaki's place at the table, which has led to a lot of theories and discussions online.

Some fans assume that Yuji's lack of willingness for someone to replace Nobara's place in the story is a sign that she will make a comeback before the series' conclusion. While there have been a lot of theories about Nobara's current status throughout the years, there is a strong argument to be made that this is a bit far-fetched, especially considering the most recent events in the series.

This may be Yuji's way of respecting Nobara's memory and not wanting to forget his friend, which seems like the most likely situation at the moment. There isn't enough evidence of Nobara coming back and would be a bizarre decision at this moment in the story.

Why Nobara coming back isn't likely

Nobara in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As of right now, the way things have been going on in chapter 253 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there seems to be little chance of Nobara Kugisaki returning to the story. She was killed by the Curse known as Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc and the fandom was deeply affected by this situation, which is why they came up with a lot of different theories of how she could return.

However, considering how very little build-up of a comeback has been made throughout the manga, Nobara coming back would end up feeling forced and unnecessary in the story, especially considering that she was struggling in battles during Shibuya, not even being able to compete with Grade 1 sorcerers such as Nanami Kento. So, there is very little she can do when fighting someone like Ryomen Sukuna or even Uraume.

Final thoughts

Weekly Shonen Jump recently published the popularity polls of Jujutsu Kaisen and there were a lot of comments on social media regarding a potential Nobara Kugisaki return. This was due to a comment in Yuji Itadori's character description, stating that he didn't want anyone to replace her, although that doesn't fully translate into the possibility of her coming back.

