Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 proves the truth of Gojo's words through Yuji and Megumi's reunion

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is set to be released on Monday, February 19, 2024. However, days before its official release, the spoilers for the same have come out. The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is set to see Yuji reaching out to Megumi's soul hoping to rescue him from Sukuna.

Unfortunately, Megumi seemingly had no will left to live. Hence, Yuji could not save him. With such development, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 proved the truth behind Satoru Gojo's words that he uttered years ago during his time as a student. After Suguru Geto left Jujutsu High, Gojo wanted to stop him, however, he knew he could not do it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 spoilers prove the truth behind Gojo's words

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 spoilers saw Yuji Itadori push himself to the brink to reach Megumi Fushiguro's soul with his soul-shattering strikes. This saw Yuji using Blood Manipulation to explode Ryomen Sukuna's face and break into the space between Sukuna and Megumi's souls.

Upon entering, Yuji tried to wake Megumi from his slumber. However, despite Yuji and Yuta's calculations being correct, it appeared as if Megumi himself had no will left to live as he begged Yuji to stop.

Megumi could be seen repeatedly saying:

“I don't care anymore.”

With that, it became certain that Yuji Itadori could not save his friend Megumi Fushiguro because he had lost all will to live. Hence, he did not want to be rescued.

As evident from the series, this is not the first time such a situation has taken place. Back near the end of the Premature Death Arc, after Suguru Geto defected from Jujutsu High, Satoru Gojo wanted to stop his friend from going down the wrong path. However, despite being the strongest sorcerer, he could not stop him.

After Suguru Geto left, Masamichi Yaga rendezvoused with his student Satoru Gojo and asked him about Geto. Upon learning that he defected, Masamichi asked Gojo as to why he did not stop Geto. To this, Gojo stated that he could only save people who were prepared to be saved.

At the time, it sounded like an excuse made by Gojo to not fight his friend. However, with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251, the manga has finally proved the strongest sorcerer's words correct.

It is true that Gojo could have used his strength to drag Geto back to Jujutsu High. However, when it comes to one's mind, one can only be saved if one wants to be saved. Geto decided to leave Jujutsu High by himself, thus no matter what Gojo did, he would not have been able to change his friend's decision.

The same logic applied to Yuji and Megumi's reunion. If Yuji had to rescue Megumi from physical captivity, he could have done so easily. However, when it came to Megumi's soul, Yuji had no method but to rely on Megumi to show some willingness to be rescued. Given that Megumi's soul had given up, Yuji could not separate it from Ryomen Sukuna's soul. Thus, he was now forced to think of a new method.