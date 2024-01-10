Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Yuji Itadori's sorcerer grade? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen currently stands as one of the most hyped series in the anime and manga community. As such, the show's central character, Yuji Itadori, has gained immense popularity among fans.

With the conclusion of the second season of the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen fans find themselves deeply affected by the situation surrounding Yuji. Despite the challenges he faced in Shibuya, Yuji's character has shown remarkable growth and strength during this time as compared to his initial portrayal in the series.

This ongoing progression of Yuji's strength extends to the current narrative of the manga. Given his significant growth, fans are now intrigued about Yuji Itadori's present sorcerer grade and are eager to learn more about the main protagonist's standing in the world of formidable sorcerers and curses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Assessing the current sorcerer grade of Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist, Yuji Itadori

Yuji's specific grade is not yet explicitly mentioned in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, his enhanced strength is showcased in the anime's second season, as seen in his showdown against the Death Painting Womb, Choso, and the special grade cursed spirit, Mahito.

In the ongoing manga events, Yuji experiences a substantial power-up, evident in his showdown against the reincarnated King of Curses, Sukuna.

Based on these developments, it is apparent that Yuji possesses strength comparable to that of a Grade 1 or a special Grade 1 sorcerer.

Yuji's strength following the anime's season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a rough journey for the beloved protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Despite several hardships, Yuji undergoes significant growth and showcases his enhanced strength throughout the season, especially in his battle against Mahito.

In the concluding events of season 2, Yuji nearly defeats the detested curse, Mahito. However, the intervention of Pseudo-Geto prevents Yuji from finishing the curse.

Yuji at the end of season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji demonstrated his enhanced strength by defeating the upgraded form of this formidable curse. In the showdown against Mahito, Yuji achieves a remarkable feat by consecutively using the Black Flash.

This accomplishment is commendable, as no sorcerer or cursed spirit has ever implemented Black Flash at will or consecutively like Yuji did, using it more than three times in a row.

This exceptional display of power even makes Mahito question whether Yuji can deliberately use the destructive Cursed Technique. Aoi Todo, the strongest sorcerer among the Kyoto Jujutsu High students, has also acknowledged Yuji for this remarkable accomplishment.

Yuji's current power levels in the narrative of the manga

Yuji using Black Flash (Image via MAPPA)

The ongoing storyline of the manga features the confrontation between Yuji and Sukuna, the series's primary antagonist. Despite assistance from other sorcerers like Hiromi Higuruma, Atsuya Kusakabe, Choso, and Takuma Ino, only Yuji and Higuruma appear capable of matching Sukuna's formidable strength.

However, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 hints at Higuruma's demise, with him passing his executioner's sword to Yuji before seemingly meeting his end. This symbolic gesture, reminiscent of Yuji's mentor Kento Nanami, suggests that Higuruma entrusts Yuji with the responsibility.

Yuji calls out Gojo's name as Pseudo-Geto exits with the prison realm (Image via MAPPA)

As such, Yuji Itadori has undeniably earned the approval of grade 1 sorcerers like Nanami and Higuruma, who is portrayed in the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative as someone equal to Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the present era.

This adds further credibility to Yuji's strength. Therefore, Yuji's current sorcerer rank would possibly be nothing less than Grade 1.