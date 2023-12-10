Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 proves why Mahito and Yuji are two sides of the same coin

Anime enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, titled Right and Wrong Part 3. This episode marks the return of one of the most anticipated duos in the series, Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori.

Covering events from chapters 126, 127, and 128 in the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 showcases one of the most hyped showdowns of the series’ season 2: the face-off between the self-proclaimed brother duo, Todo and Yuji, against the cursed spirit Mahito, one of the most detested antagonists of the series.

Interestingly, the episode’s depiction of Yuji and Mahito illustrates the resemblance of these two characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20: The narrative draws a parallel to Yuji and Mahito's characters

Exploring the overlapping features of the two characters

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 marks a pivotal moment in the series storyline. This episode stands as a turning point for Yuji Itadori’s character development – both as an individual and as a jujutsu sorcerer.

While Aoi Todo, the strongest student from Kyoto Jujutsu High School, plays a significant role in shaping Yuji's character, the latter’s nemesis also contributes to pushing his growth.

The special-grade human curse Mahito himself points out the striking similarities between him and Yuji, attributing them to their innate nature. According to Mahito, Yuji and he share a common tendency in their inner instincts: Yuji reflexively saves people, while Mahito instinctively takes lives.

Mahito asserts he’s the same as Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20

In the opening scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, witnessing Nobara Kugisaki's presumed death at the hands of the special-grade disaster curse, Mahito deeply affects Yuji.

Overwhelmed with emotions, this event shatters Yuji's fighting spirit. Nobara's fate serves as a stark reminder of his mentor Nanami Kento's earlier demise at the hands of the same cursed spirit.

Additionally, it brings back memories of Yuji's own powerlessness when Sukuna took control of his body and orchestrated a massacre in Shibuya, taking the lives of hundreds of people, as previously revealed in the earlier episodes of season 2.

Mahito using black flash in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Amid the overwhelming emotions of helplessness for being unable to save anyone and the sorrow of losing his teammate and friend, Yuji finds himself under a brutal assault from the vile antagonist and his arch nemesis, Mahito. During the assault, Mahito delivers a powerful statement to Yuji, declaring:

“You are me, Yuji Itadori.”

Mahito’s proclamation emphasizes the intense conflict between them, framing it as a war where they stand on opposite sides of the battle. He asserts that his way of taking lives without a second thought mirrors that of Yuji Itadori’s instinctive nature to save people without contemplation.

Todo and Yuji against Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

According to Mahito, this instinctual behavior reflects a war of morals and beliefs, and the outcome of this conflict will determine the ultimate victor, determining which side’s ideology will prevail.

Mahito highlights that Yuji has never counted the number of people he has saved, paralleling that to himself, who, as a cursed spirit, has never kept track regarding the number of lives he has taken. As Mahito prepares to deliver the final blow to Yuji, he remarks that he will forget about Yuji as well once he has brought an end to him.

Despite their similarity, they couldn’t be more different

Yuji after being emotionally shattered in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Even though the two characters share the instinctive nature of acting on their impulses, the distinction between them is profound. The essence of their dissimilarity fundamentally lies in their actions, as one saves lives without a second thought and the other spontaneously takes them.

This disparity is also a core difference between humans and cursed spirits. Mangaka Gege Akutami skillfully captures the essence of comparability and dissimilarity in Yuji and Mahito’s characters throughout the narrative of the series.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, studio MAPPA masterfully portrays these two archenemy characters, depicting their resemblance while vividly illustrating the contrast between them at the same time. Their notable similarity only serves to highlight the fundamental differences in their ideals and actions.