Jujutsu Kaisen: MAPPA ruins Yuji's most emotional Shibuya moment with a terrible choice

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 adapted Sukuna's intense battle with Mahoraga, marking the opening of his domain. This pivotal moment unfolded into a harrowing massacre, devastating countless civilians and becoming the defining point in Yuji's character arc.

Witnessing Sukuna's atrocities while possessing his body triggered a profound shift in Yuji's demeanor and behavior. This episode serves as the prelude for establishing Yuji's determination to defeat Sukuna, capturing the emotional core of the Shibuya Incident.

The adaptation skillfully portrays the gravity of Yuji's internal struggle, although it subsequently ruins it by playing the upbeat opening song over the scenes of Yuji's mental breakdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's lowest moments yet

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 stands out as the pinnacle of animated brilliance within the series, showcasing arguably the best-animated sequences. This episode serves as a crucial turning point, unveiling the aftermath of Sukuna's possession of Yuji.

The episode delves into the profound impact of Sukuna's atrocities, notably the obliteration of a city and the loss of countless innocent lives. Yuji's emotional breakdown after witnessing these horrors marks a pivotal shift in his character. This transformation lays the foundation for Yuji's evolution, as he abandons his once fun and lighthearted nature.

Traumatized Yuji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The episode brilliantly captures Yuji's realization and disgust, setting the stage for his fixation on defeating Sukuna. Amidst the stunning animation, this episode masterfully establishes the gravity of Yuji's internal struggle and the depth of the Shibuya Incident arc, making it an unparalleled highlight in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Fan reactions to the bizarre song placement

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 concluded with a profound moment as Yuji regained control from Sukuna, unveiling the grim extent of the cursed spirit's atrocities—decimating a city and claiming countless innocent lives. This revelation shattered Yuji emotionally, leading to a tearful declaration of self-destruction, marking a pivotal shift in his character.

Despite fan anticipation for this impactful scene, its gravity was disrupted by the untimely intrusion of the opening song, "You Are My Specialz." Fans expressed widespread discontent, deeming the song's placement incongruent with one of Yuji's darkest moments.

This prompted an outpouring of memes and tweets ridiculing the peculiar musical choice. Fans even humorously noted that the dedication of Yuji's voice actor, who fell to his knees to voice the scene, seemed in vain due to the upbeat song accompanying the sorrowful narrative.

Some fans speculated on Sukuna's perspective, suggesting that the song's placement might amuse the cursed spirit by trivializing the gravity of Yuji's torment. Criticism extended to MAPPA, with fans urging a more discerning approach and advocating for moments of silence to enhance the impact of emotionally charged scenes.

This incident also spurred a broader discussion within the fan community about the delicate balance between sound design and narrative weight in anime production.

Final Thoughts

Although the ending song somewhat ruined the overall impact of Yuji's scene, the scene itself still serves as one of the most pivotal ones in Jujutsu Kaisen. This scene, followed up by scenes of a severely injured Kento Nanami walking in the subway, served as a prelude to all of the tragedies that will happen during this arc.

