How does Nanami die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 inarguably became the best-animated episode of the series so far, setting the stage for a narrative shift and emotional turmoil. Amidst breathtaking animation, the episode hinted at Kento Nanami's dire condition, foreshadowing his imminent death, a pivotal moment in the Shibuya arc.

Nanami, introduced in Season 1, swiftly became a fan favorite alongside Gojo and Toji. While Season 2 had yet to delve into the infamous tragedies of the Shibuya Incident arc, Episode 18 promises to shatter expectations as it adapts Nanami's tragic end, marking the commencement of the series' most heart-wrenching and impactful moments.

Disclaimer- This article contains huge spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as well as the anime series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami's death at the hands of Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 mainly highlighted Sukuna's onslaught on Mahoraga and his slaughter of innocent civilians in the entirety of Shibuya. This episode actually marked the start of the tragedies that the Shibuya Incident arc is known and somewhat infamous for.

Episode 17 ended with glimpses of a severely injured and burned Nanami walking through a subway, which led many fans to wonder whether he actually died later in the story or not.

Kento Nanami, inarguably the most beloved supporting character in Jujutsu Kaisen, will be meeting his tragic end in episode 18 of Season 2. His demise unfolds during the Shibuya Incident Arc, a pivotal and intense storyline that captivated fans with its unpredictable twists and emotional depth.

Nanami's journey takes a harrowing turn after surviving a series of relentless attacks within Dagon's own domain. In a cruel twist of fate, he is confronted by Jogo, a formidable adversary whose assault leaves Nanami, along with comrades Naobito and Maki, severely burned. The impact of Jogo's attack incapacitates Naobito and Maki, but Nanami, displaying unparalleled resilience, manages to regain consciousness.

Despite the searing pain from the burns covering his left half, Nanami refuses to succumb to despair. Instead, he channels his determination into continuing the fight against cursed spirits, showcasing his unwavering commitment to protecting others. In the midst of battle, Nanami reflects on the life he could have led, contemplating retirement in Malaysia.

However, Nanami's valiant efforts are cut short when Mahito discovers him. The confrontation reaches a devastating climax as Mahito ruthlessly takes Nanami's life by obliterating his upper half.

Kento Nanami as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This heart-rending moment is witnessed by Yuji, setting the stage for a poignant and intense rematch between Yuji and Mahito. Nanami's death not only marks the end of a fan-favorite character but also serves as a catalyst for further developments and tragedies in the storyline. The next few episodes will inarguably be some of the most tragic ones in all of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thought

Yuji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami's tragic demise, which will be coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18, will mark a poignant moment in the series. As one of the most beloved supporting characters, Nanami's death will leave behind a void in the hearts of fans and signifies a turning point in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Nanami's mentorship of Yuji will make his sacrifice all the more impactful. This death will not only resonate with fans but will also serve as a precursor to Yuji's evolution.

