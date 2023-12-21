Who is Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

The recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have significantly highlighted Hiromi Higuruma. Originally introduced by Mangaka Gege Akutami during the culling games, Higuruma played a supporting role. But even then, the display of his overpowering technique and overwhelming domain hinted at the vast potential of his character in future developments.

As Higuruma takes on a key role in the current face-off between Yuji and Sukuna, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are increasingly intrigued by this enigmatic character. The spotlight on Higuruma has sparked curiosity within the fandom, prompting a desire to delve deeper into the intricacies of his character and abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Exploring the identity and background of Hiromi Higuruma, the law enforcer sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen

His introduction during the culling games

Mangaka Gege Akutami first introduced Hiromi Higuruma, a defense lawyer and sorcerer, into the narrative during the Culling Games Arc. As a legal professional, Higuruma is attired in a formal black suit, dress pants, and tie, sporting a sunflower pin on his left shoulder that symbolizes the justice system.

Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative reveals that he frequently takes on challenging cases to defend the wrongly accused. However, his efforts rarely unfold as planned, ultimately fueling his growing discontent with the justice system.

Higuruma manifesting Judgeman for the first time (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

While Higuruma briefly appeared in a concluding panel in chapter 143, his formal debut occurred in chapter 158, with chapter 159 providing insight into his background.

Exhausted and dissatisfied with the flawed justice system, he awakened his Cursed Technique and summoned his shikigami, Judgeman, for the first time.

Initially cast as an antagonist upon his introduction, Higuruma engaged in a face-off with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, as seen in chapter 164.

Hiromi vs. Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 164(Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Despite Yuji's efforts to explain their intentions of ending the culling games to save innocent lives and asking Higuruma’s help with the points, he refused to assist, setting the stage for their intense showdown.

However, through Yuji’s effective persuasion, he successfully managed to convince Higuruma to join their cause. Subsequently, Higuruma transitioned to the side of the protagonists, aligning himself with the good guys to contribute to the ongoing struggle.

Higuruma during the sukuna fight

Upon switching over to the good side, he actively supports and helps Yuji and his allies in their struggle against the most formidable antagonist of the series, Sukuna, and his evil associates like Kenjaku and Uraume.

Following the epic showdown between Gojo vs. Sukuna and Kashimo vs. Sukuna, the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative unfolds to feature Yuji and Higuruma as the next challengers against the King of Curses in chapter 244.

Hiromi Higuruma takes center stage in this battle as his powerful Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, plays a crucial role in the group’s strategy to gain the upper hand over Sukuna.

Judgeman verdicts Sukuna with death penalty (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

This attorney sorcerer’s unique Cursed Technique, notably his executioner sword, earns admiration even from the thousand-year-old strongest sorcerer. Although Yuji and Higuruma’s plan against Sukuna faces some setbacks, Higuruma successfully imposes the death sentence verdict on their powerful adversary.

The narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen attributes this lack of foresight in their plan to Higuruma’s limited battle experience. Undeterred, the Higuruma-Yuji duo persists in their confrontation against Sukuna, aided by allies such as Atsuya Kusakabe, Choso, and Takuma Ino. Their thrilling battle unfolds in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246.

Higuruma’s incredible potential

Kusakabe saving Hiromi from Sukuna's slashes (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

In a mere two-month period since awakening as a sorcerer, Higuruma mastered using his Doman, Cursed Technique, and shikigami. Notably, within 12 days of awakening his cursed techniques, he attained a proficiency level on par with that of a grade 1 sorcerer.

During the intense battle against Ryomen Sukuna, Higuruma showcased his remarkable adaptability by mastering Domain Amplification mid-battle. His exceptional growth not only captured attention, but also fascinated even Sukuna himself.

The concluding page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 presents Higuruma in a league comparable to the strongest sorcerer of the present era, Satoru Gojo. This has sparked comparisons within the fandom, drawing parallels between Higuruma and other formidable characters such as special-grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu, the formidable Kinji Hakari, and even Fumihiko Takaba.