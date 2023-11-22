While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 is set to release on November 27, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have already been leaked online. According to the spoilers, the chapter saw an unexpected twist with Yuta Okkotsu arriving at the battlefield and slicing Kenjaku's head off.

As such, many fans took to social media to ask questions such as, "Is Kenjaku dead in Jujutsu Kaisen 243?". While the chapter didn't explicitly reveal whether or not the ancient sorcerer died, it's almost confirmed that he won't be able to fight back in Geto's body anymore, considering his head was severed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243.

Kenjaku's final words in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 strongly imply his death

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 spoilers reveal that while the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku was distracted fighting Takaba, Yuta Okkotsu appeared behind him and slashed his throat. Kenjaku couldn't anticipate the attack and realized that Takaba cleverly hid Yuta's immensely high Cursed Energy.

The Ancient Sorcerer then tried to use his Anti-Gravity technique to counter Yuta's blade. However, he was a fraction too late, and the blade sliced his head off. After getting beheaded, Kenjaku asked Yuta whether it was all part of their plan.

Yuta, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The young sorcerer mentioned that since Takaba couldn't kill anyone, it was the only plan they had in mind. Now, the question remains: Is Kenjaku dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Notably, the sorcerer's final words at the end of the chapter strongly imply his death.

The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 saw the ancient sorcerer telling Yuta about his shortcomings. However, he also mentioned that someone else will inherit his will. These words somehow imply that even if Kenjaku dies, someone else will carry on his original plan of the Great Merger.

Kenjaku, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As fans know, the ancient sorcerer prepared the Culling Game as part of his merging plan. He wished to merge the ordinary civilians of Japan with Tengen to create an ultimate being.

While his death could hamper the plan, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 teases that Kenjaku might have had a backup in his mind in case he died. Nonetheless, the chapter didn't explicitly highlight Kenjaku's fate. There's a strong chance of him dying because a sorcerer generally dies if they are beheaded.

Kenjaku in Geto's body, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans would remember how Gojo in the Hidden Inventory Arc told Toji that he should have severed his head. Slicing off the head means the sorcerer won't be able to use their Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, it's equally true that Kenjaku is a different sort of being. The ancient sorcerer's unique ability allows him to hop from body to body. The real Kenjaku is actually a brain capable of changing its host.

Expand Tweet

The current host for Kenjaku is Geto, who met his end during his battle against Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Considering how Yuta sliced off Kenjaku's head in chapter 243, it's almost confirmed that Geto's body is now released from serving as a host to the ancient sorcerer.

Yuta will likely land the decisive blow in the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. If the young sorcerer skewers Kenjaku's brain, he can finish him off. However, even if the ancient sorcerer dies, his ideals won't vanish. It remains to be seen how Gege Akutami chooses to pass on Kenjaku's malicious intent if he decides to kill the character.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.