What is Kenjaku’s Plan in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has established itself as a classic in the world of anime and manga, captivating audiences with its intricate storytelling and complex characters. Among the myriad of personalities that populate this dark fantasy universe, one stands out as particularly enigmatic - the ancient curse user, Kenjaku. His intricate motivations and far-reaching schemes sit at the core of the overarching narrative.

Kenjaku is not a run-of-the-mill villain. He is a character steeped in history, with a lifespan that stretches over a thousand years. His unique innate technique allows him to transplant his brain into other individuals, thereby assuming their identities. But what lies behind this shape-shifting exterior? What is the grand design that Kenjaku wishes to implement? This article aims to unravel the extensive web of Kenjaku's plans, offering insights into this mysterious character's ultimate goals.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Kenjaku's identity and background in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku's existence is a tapestry of identities woven through the ages. He has inhabited the bodies of various individuals, including Noritoshi Kamo, Kaori Itadori (Yuji Itadori's mother), and most recently, Suguru Geto. Each identity serves as a vessel for his grand plan, a scheme that has been centuries in the making.

His personality is as complex as his history. Kenjaku is a calculating individual, always several steps ahead of his adversaries. He is a master strategist, orchestrating events like the Shibuya Incident and the Culling Game, which have had devastating consequences for both the jujutsu world and humanity at large.

The grand scheme: Merging humanity and cursed energy

Kenjaku's ambitions are nothing short of apocalyptic. His ultimate aim is to merge all of Japan, and potentially all of humanity, with Tengen—a being of immense power. This fusion would result in a new hybrid entity, a subject that Kenjaku is eager to study. His interests lie in understanding the intricate relationship between cursed energy and the physical body, a relationship that could redefine the laws of nature.

To bring this vision to life, Kenjaku has taken several drastic and morally ambiguous steps. He has absorbed powerful cursed beings like Mahito into himself, enhancing his own abilities. He has also initiated the Culling Game, a deadly contest designed to force the evolution of every inhabitant of Japan. His main goal is to eliminate the boundary between humans and curses, thereby unleashing a new form of evil upon the world.

The implications of Kenjaku's plan are staggering in scope. By merging humanity with the immense cursed energy of Tengen, he could fundamentally reshape the boundaries between the physical and supernatural realms. If successful, his actions may lead to a chaotic world where the line between human and curse becomes blurred beyond distinction.

Moreover, Kenjaku's plan poses a direct threat to the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. His actions have already set the stage for epic confrontations, and as the series progresses, these conflicts are likely to escalate, culminating in a battle that could decide the fate of the world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kenjaku stands as one of the most complex and pivotal villains in the series. His plans could change the very essence of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

As the series continues to unfold, the anticipation builds. What will be the ultimate outcome of Kenjaku's grand scheme? How will the protagonists counter this existential threat? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain. Kenjaku is a character that cannot be ignored, a key figure whose actions will shape the future of Jujutsu Kaisen.

