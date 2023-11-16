Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does Gojo have white hair? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently been recognized as one of the most popular series in the anime community. The ongoing season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime has shed some light on Gojo’s past and childhood, sparking increased interest in his character among fans.

Akutami Gege, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, has designed several remarkable characters for the series, and even among them, Satoru Gojo’s iconic design particularly stands out. Gojo has always been a central character in the series, captivating a multitude of viewers with his charming features ever since he made his first appearance on the screen.

His striking blue eyes, snow-white hair, and long white lashes are especially alluring. Thus, his unusual hair color has piqued fans' interest, leading to speculations about its origins.

Why does Gojo have white hair in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kid Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Mappa)

Satoru Gojo is a teacher at Jujutsu High and the mentor of the series’ protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Hailing from the Gojo Clan, one of the three strongest clans in Jujutsu Society, Satoru Gojo was born with the clan’s two inherited techniques, the Limitless and the Six Eyes (not literal six eyes like Kokushibo), a rare gift unique to the Gojo clan.

Satoru is recognized as the only Gojo Clan member to inherit both techniques in the past four centuries, marking him as a prodigy. He possesses an enormous amount of Cursed Energy and wields an overpowering Cursed Technique, which establishes him as the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the present era.

What makes Gojo’s hair color so unique?

Baby Gojo (image via Mappa)

Gojo is a notably striking man in his late twenties. His distinctive features, including his bright blue eyes, white hair, and lashes, set him apart from the rest of the characters. It’s not usual for fans to come across a character design with white eyelashes.

In the series so far, Gojo is the only white-haired character, with a few others having hair colors close to white, such as Toge Inumaki (platinum blond hair), Mei Mei (silver hair), and Uraume (an acquaintance of Sukuna who has white hair with a plum red patch on the back of the head).

The series reveals that Gojo was born with white hair, an unusual trait for a child. This naturally brings up the question: why does Gojo have white hair?

Explanation for Gojo’s white hair

Expand Tweet

Canonically, the reason behind Gojo’s unique hair color has not yet been revealed, leaving fans to speculate in the meantime, and the Jujutsu Kaisen community has come up with several theories. One such theory suggests that Gojo’s white hair could be a result of the Gojo Clan’s genetics.

It’s hypothesized that the white hair color signifies the amount of Cursed Energy a Gojo Clan sorcerer possesses. As such, it’s common for babies of the clan to be born with streaks or patches of white hair, and given the incredible amount of Cursed Energy Gojo was born with, it’s possible this caused his entire hair to be white.

However, there’s no definitive proof to support this, as Gojo is currently the only known member of his clan, and the series has yet to reveal the appearance of any other clan members as well.

Expand Tweet

Another intriguing perspective that some other fans have proposed is that Gojo might be an albino, which would explain his white hair and lashes. It’s also suggested that his glasses and blindfold could be due to the light sensitivity often associated with albinism.

Final Thoughts

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Mappa)

However, the blindfold theory above can be debunked, as Jujutsu Kaisen discloses that Gojo uses them to contain his Six Eyes powers and maintain stability, as they can easily exhaust him.

Regardless of the reason for Gojo’s white hair, it’s undeniable that it adds to his striking appearance. It would certainly be interesting if Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka were to reveal more about the Gojo Clan or its other members, given the limited information currently available about this clan.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.