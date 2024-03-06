Following the release of the latest issue and confirmation of no break, fans are incredibly excited and anxious for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252, set to debut on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, this also means the spoiler process for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is set to begin anew sometime later this week.

Unfortunately, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 are unavailable at the time of this article’s writing, meaning fans have no way of knowing for sure what the next issue has in store. This is especially significant given the multiple directions the series can go in right now, as well as Uraume’s suspicious claim that Ryomen Sukuna has yet to go all out in this final fight for the series.

That being said, there are two main routes Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 is likely to take, both of which can be easily predicted even without the help of alleged spoilers for the issue. Unfortunately, the more likely of the two is a shift in perspective away from Sukuna, focusing instead on Uraume’s ongoing fight with Kinji Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 major spoilers to expect

The first, and most likely, route which Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 could take is to enact a shift in focus to Uraume and Kinji Hakari’s fights with each other. Chapter 252 also somewhat has this setup already, with its conclusion focusing on the pair’s ongoing discussion. With the two also clearly in the middle of their fight which has yet to be featured in any meaningful way, the shift in focus is further justified and reasonable.

Likewise, chapter 253 will likely begin with Hakari attempting to open his Domain again, seeing him trying to hit a jackpot and begin a non-stop endless supply of Cursed Energy. Uraume should be using her ice powers primarily as a means of restricting Hakari’s movement, keeping him in place and unable to utilize his Domain Expansion in rapid succession.

However, it’s unclear if she’ll be able to overpower Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 should he successfully hit his jackpot. More likely is a situation which sees the pair somewhat evenly matched with each other and unable to get a true advantage. The issue should also be fairly scant in terms of dialogue under this route, instead seeing Hakari explaining the functions of Uraume’s Cursed Technique to both himself and the audience as they clash.

The other likely route for the issue to take is a return in focus to Maki Zen’in versus Ryomen Sukuna, which is admittedly the more exciting prospect between the two. However, it’s also the most dangerous, as Akutami could use chapter 253 to prove Uraume’s words right and emphasize that Sukuna truly has yet to show his full power.

In this scenario, fans should see Sukuna immediately begin overwhelming Maki with moves and strength he had yet to demonstrate in the fight prior to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253. She’ll likely even admit to herself and readers that she’s feeling overwhelmed, but be shown to at least hold her own and defend herself in this current state.

The issue will likely continue in this fashion until Yuji Itadori fully heals himself, seeing him then rejoin the battle alongside Maki as the chapter concludes. However, this will likely infuriate Sukuna to the point where he comments that he’s ready to finally unleash his true power in order to squash Yuji once and for all.

