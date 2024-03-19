How long every Jujutsu Kaisen character has lasted against Sukuna, explained

Defeating nearly every powerful Jujutsu Kaisen character, Ryomen Sukuna has established himself as the apex predator. Before fully resurrecting and after it, many sorcerers and a singular Shikigami attempted to beat the King of Curses.

However, all those who stood in his way were eventually killed or cut in half. From Gojo Satoru to the Divine General Mahoraga, Sukuna always came out on top, proving why his name invokes fear. Apart from Gojo, the Demon King easily crushed the remaining opponents.

This article details how long each Jujutsu Kaisen character managed to last against him, elaborating on certain aspects of their fights.

How much of a fight each Jujutsu Kaisen character gave Sukuna

1) Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Gojo Satoru (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Probably the one to come very close to defeating Sukuna, Gojo Satoru vs the King of Curses was the series' most anticipated and hyped face-off. Modern-day's strongest sorcerer taking on Sukuna was something anime fans alike wanted to witness, and this fight did not disappoint.

On the decided date, the two powerhouses battled it out with complex and mind-bending techniques in an attempt to gain the upper hand. This fight lasted 14 chapters in total, from chapter 223 to chapter 237. It ended with Gojo being sliced in half at the waist as Sukuna stood victorious over his corpse.

2) Hiromi Higuruma

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Hiromi Higuruma (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Hiromi Higuruma was deemed to be a prodigy who, along with Yuta Okkotsu, had the potential to surpass Gojo. Unfortunately for him, his cursed technique manifested shortly before the culling games kicked off. But even so, he gained immense control and understanding of it in a short while.

With Gojo gone, he was the ace card of the Jujutsu High sorcerers' sleeves. However, despite putting up a good fight, his opponent was still Sukuna. It took 4 chapters, i.e., 244 to 247, for the Demon King to fatally wound him. His current whereabouts can only be guessed, but it is unlikely he will return soon.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Probably the most powerful and promising student sorcerer in the series, even Yuta Okkotsu didn't stand much of a chance against Sukuna. This Jujutsu Kaisen character's unique Cursed Technique, Copy, gave him a kind of edge in battle. After trapping Sukuna in his Domain, he unleashed techniques he had previously copied at him.

But that proved insufficient as well since Sukuna realized his and Yuji's plans. After that, it wasn't tough for the Demon King to shrug him off and damage him substantially with his slashes. The Yuta vs. Sukuna fight lasted about 4 chapters as well, i.e., 248 to 251, after which he was injured heavily and taken away by Ui Ui.

4) Maki Zenin

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Maki Zenin (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

The sight of Maki Zenin jumping into the fray received huge applause from the fandom. Following Yuta's bowing out of the battle, Maki stepped in. She was the true wildcard here, given that her existence defied Jujutsu sorcery entirely. Due to her having no Cursed Energy, she managed to launch a sneak attack on Sukuna.

He turned his attention to her and began battling her as well. To say Maki stood her ground would be an understatement. She nearly had him on the ropes. But years of mastering Jujutsu sorcery proved to be the difference—Sukuna blew her away with a sudden Black Flash.

Maki's battle was short-lived, spanning just 2 chapters, from chapter 252 to chapter 253. But she cannot be ruled out just yet. The upcoming chapter should reveal more.

5) Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Choso (Image via MAPPA)

The "brother" of Yuji Itadori also had a go at the King of Curses. But this was likely one of the shortest interactions so far. It began and ended in the same chapter, 246. As Atsuya Kusakabe protected Higuruma from Sukuna's invisible slash, Choso took the opportunity to launch Piercing Blood at the King of Curses.

However, completely unfazed, Sukuna darted towards Choso and hit him with a staggering clothesline, driving two of his arms through his body, following which he tossed him aside.

6) Hajime Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Hajime Kashimo (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Hajime Kashimo was likely the only Jujutsu Kaisen character who was extremely eager to engage in a battle with the Demon King. Due to what happened between the pair hundreds of years ago, the reincarnated sorcerer wanted to even things out with Sukuna now that they were both back.

Following Gojo's demise, he immediately descended upon the battlefield. To be fair, although the fight lasted just 2 chapters, i.e., from 237 to 238, it was quite an entertaining battle. Kashimo used every technique in his arsenal and went all out. But that too proved ineffective due to the sheer superiority of Sukuna's combat prowess.

7) Mahoraga

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Mahoraga (Image via MAPPA)

An unexpected but very welcome match-up in Jujutsu Kaisen was Mahoraga vs. Ryomen Sukuna. When on his last legs against Haruta Shigemo, Megumi Fushiguro resorted to summoning the Divine General Mahoraga to wrap things up. Sensing his massive Cursed Energy, Sukuna rushed to the scene to protect his future vessel and ended up facing the Shikigami.

The fight was one of the most destructive yet epic battles in the series. Mahoraga pushed Sukuna to get creative with his attacks, and after an intense battle, he managed to exorcise the Shikigami. Mahoraga vs Sukuna began in chapter 117 and concluded in chapter 119, after which he swapped back to Yuji's consciousness.

8) Jogo

Expand Tweet

A bit of a surprise encounter, but exceeding expectations nonetheless. Fans wanted to see more of this Jujutsu Kaisen character in action, and author Gege Akutami delivered brilliantly. Jogo took on Sukuna on the pretext of a deal: if the former won, Sukuna would help the Curses. All he had to do was land one proper hit.

This battle takes its place alongside the Mahoraga fight and is extremely destructive. A major portion of Shibuya was incinerated when the two clashed. But again, Sukuna's sheer superiority in wielding Jujutsu sorcery proved to be the point of difference.

This fight spanned 4 chapters, from 114 to 117, and ended with Sukuna acknowledging Jogo's strength.

9) Yorozu

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yorozu (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Gege Akutami's manga is one of the few that focuses on themes other than romance. However, a specific Jujutsu Kaisen character introduced the romance element and nearly swept away the King of Curses himself. After acquiring Megumi Fushiguro's body, Sukuna went ahead to deal with the reincarnated sorcerer Yorozu.

To put matters into perspective, her sole aim was to show Sukuna the power of love. Back in the Heinan Era, she was mesmerized by him and, upon reincarnation, wanted to pursue him once again. However, Sukuna was named the Demon King with good reason. Spanning chapters 216 to 219, Sukuna's new-found body and its accompanying abilities were too much for Yorozu, who had no choice but to succumb to defeat.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen theory claims Yuji and Sukuna are destined to fight each other for the right to live

Why Sukuna didn’t use Megumi’s technique against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, explored