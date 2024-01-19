Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Shoko save Higuruma Hiromi? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 seems to take forever to drop, and spoilers confirm the editor's comments. Very recently, a TV host attempted to interview the manga's editor, Junya Fukuda, and caught a glimpse of what's to come. Then, later, Fukuda confirmed that the story was about to take a "crazy/shocking" turn.

Simply put, Yuji Itadori's attack on Ryomen Sukuna failed as the Executioner's Blade became useless. The latter brushed him aside again and noticed Ui Ui and Kirara retrieve the fallen Hiromi Higuruma's body, presumably taking him to Shoko Ieiri. She had been in the background until now and has left viewers wondering if he can realistically be saved.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Shoko Ieiri play savior for Higuruma?

Sukuna slashing through Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen. (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

To answer the question, if he reaches her in time, Shoko might be able to save Higuruma from dying. The injuries he sustained in the fight are grave; however, he managed to learn and apply the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to regain his severed arm. Again, it is likely that healed his other wounds as well. With Shoko's help, Higuruma can actually be saved.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 was another major turning point in the story. Higuruma was meant to be the wildcard that would throw Sukuna off. After being pronounced Guilty by Judgeman, the lawyer acquired the Executioner's Blade and needed to end the Demon King with it.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. (Image via MAPPA)

However, he isn't called the King of Curses for nothing. He flipped the entire situation on its head and sliced through Higuruma. However, there is doubt about whether he was truly killed. As mentioned, spoilers for the next chapter witnessed his and Gojo's body being taken away.

This is where Jujutsu High's doctor, Shoko Ieiri, makes an entrance. She is the only sorcerer of her caliber capable of using RCT efficiently on others and possessing sufficient medical knowledge. Assuming that Ui Ui's technique gets the injured Higuruma to Shoko in time, she could still heal his wounds.

Can Gojo Satoru be saved?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers also mention that Gojo's body disappeared as well. Given the appearance of Ui Ui and Kirara, it can only mean that they took his body to Shoko as well. Now, it is all but confirmed that Gojo is dead at the moment.

Young Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen. (Image via MAPPA)

He was sliced in half at the waist and breathed his last as Sukuna stood victorious. However, there is still one little inkling that could aid his comeback. Firstly, Shoko's medical expertise has been proven time and again and will likely be crucial during the next chapters. But more importantly, Gojo told Toji something vital.

When he was "reborn", Gojo tells Toji that he should have stabbed him in the head or cut it off completely. By that logic, Gojo's head is still intact. Granted, he is missing his lower half, but with severed arms and other fatal injuries being regenerated, this cannot entirely be ruled out.

So, Shoko does seem to be the one with the key to turning the tide of battle. Yuta Okkotsu's arrival buys her much-needed time to work her magic, quite literally! But it will be challenging in Gojo's case, and it is possible that he could come back, but the question lies in whether he can return to battle immediately.

Final thoughts

Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Kaisen. (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Shoko Ieiri can save Hiromi Higuruma. Ui Ui and Kirara are godsends in this situation, and Yuta finally arriving is the cherry on top. To make matters better, Yuji has revealed his ability to use RCT and is brimming with anger at the Demon King.

Additionally, Kinji Hakari is still alive as well and could very soon join in. Such a line-up just might be enough to back Sukuna against the wall. Again, Gojo's return is shrouded in mystery - while his comeback will possibly guarantee a win, it seems likely that the story will not take that path. Nonetheless, he is a fan-favorite, and his return will always be welcome, no matter when it happens.