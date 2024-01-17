Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 spoilers: Yuji’s true potential revealed as Yuta vs. Sukuna begins

Returning after a break, readers eagerly waited for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 to show the outcome of Yuji’s attack on Sukuna. The spoilers released today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna continued to fight Higuruma and injured Yuji when the boy got in the way. When Higuruma tried to attack him, Sukuna cut off his hand to prevent the Executioner’s Sword from affecting him. Sukuna ended up slicing Higuruma in half, but the sword was transferred to Yuji who tried to attack Sukuna with it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers and raw scans show Yuji learning RCT while Yuta and Rika join the battle against Sukuna

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 20.”

Yuji’s attack on Sukuna is futile and the Executioner’s Sword becomes useless after the attack. Sukuna injures Yuji again and notices Kirara and Ui Ui taking Higuruma’s fallen body away. He realizes that Ui Ui has a teleportation technique and they are taking their injured and dead to Shoko. This is why Gojo’s corpse has also disappeared.

Though, healing someone else is only half as efficient as healing oneself, and the back and forth takes time. He understands that instead of relying on Shoko, Yuji has learned Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT) in the past month and is using it on himself. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers then show Yuji healing himself.

Sukuna becomes morose as he contemplates all the sorcerers who die in pursuit of him. He feels dissatisfied, but it is not due to losing worthy opponents one after the other. He realizes that as he has pursued his ideal, other sorcerers have pursued theirs, and their ideal has always been to beat Sukuna himself.

However, he has finally run into a boy who will not be swayed from his ideals no matter how many times Sukuna breaks his soul. Yuji, despite being far below him in both power and potential, has an indomitable soul. This realization irritates Sukuna, who still finds Yuji uninteresting.

A Kogane then appears near Sukuna and announces that Megumi Fushiguro now holds the command over the merger with Tengen. Something appears alongside Kogane and Sukuna consumes it. Kusakabe thinks that Sukuna is better than Kenjaku in the sense that he won’t trigger a Merger just for fun.

However, Sukuna says that he will kill every single sorcerer and then may even play with what the Merger can do. Just then, Yuta arrives at the battlefield and starts to fight Sukuna. Rika comes out and easily overpowers Sukuna, who is intrigued to see the “Queen of Curses.”

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers, the manga will go on a break again next week. Find the complete Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 release details here.