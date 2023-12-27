Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 spoilers: Another major character is killed as Yuji Vs. Sukuna truly begins

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 was expected to focus on Higururma’s battle against Sukuna after his immense show of talent and the spoilers coming out today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 6/7.

In the previous chapter, Yuji revealed that his plan to save Megumi hinged on the Executioner’s Sword. Sukuna injured Choso, who was saved by Ino and Yuji’s timely intervention. As he advanced towards Higuruma, the Lawyer figured out how to employ Domain Amplification, impressing Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 spoilers and raw scans reveal Higuruma’s tragic fate as Yuji finally goes up against Sukuna

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 19.”

The chapter begins with Sukuna being impressed by Higuruma’s potential and comparing the lawyer to himself. He calls out Higuruma’s full name, with the same sense of honor he gave to Jogo and Gojo, and starts the chant for Cursed Technique. Higuruma realizes what Sukuna plans to do and rushes towards him, but is stopped by minuscule Dismantle Slashes.

Yuji tries to intervene again but is stopped by the same Slashes. Sukuna grabs and throws him away, warning him not to spoil his excitement regarding the fight with Higuruma. He then engages in a hand-to-hand bout with Higuruma, clearly outclassing the lawyer and almost playing with him.

Chosos is confirmed to be alive in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna then begins the chant for “The Slash that Divides the World”: “paired falling stars… repulsion .. Dragon scales.” However, when the slash comes, it’s revealed to be a modified version of the earlier ones and only cuts off Higuruma’s right hand. Sukuna then slices off his left wrist as well, but Higuruma heals himself using Reversed Cursed Technique.

The lawyer thinks that no matter how prepared he is for his death, it’s still a rattling feeling. Just then, Sukuna is attacked by Piercing Blood, which implies that Choso is alive. Higuruma takes advantage of the distraction to use the Executioner’s Sword and cuts off Sukuna’s upper right hand at the wrist.

However, He realizes that Sukuna cut off his own hand before the Sword could touch him, thus avoiding Higuruma’s Cursed Technique. Yuji appears behind Sukuna and sees that Higuruma has been cut in half. As he falls down, Higuruma says “This is good (Sore de ii)” as he dies, invoking Yuji’s memories of Nanami.

The Executioner’s sword appears in Yuji’s hand, implying that Higuruma somehow transferred his cursed technique onto the boy, likely via a Binding Vow. Yuji prepares to stab Sukuna from behind while the Curse is distracted.

Weekly Shonen Jump is currently on a publication-wide break celebrating Christmas, delaying most releases by a week. Find the complete Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 release date details here.