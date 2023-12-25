Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 6/7 on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can read the chapter in digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms at 7 Am PT/10 Am EST on January 5, 2024.

Chapter 247 is expected to begin Sukuna vs. Higuruma, with more information about the Executioner’s sword being revealed. The focus might shift onto Kenjaku and Yuta, but the chapter is more likely to remain with the all-out battle in Shinjuku.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 exact release date and time

Given that Weekly Shonen Jump will be on break for Christmas, the next issue will come out on Saturday instead of Monday at the usual time. For readers outside of Japan, that implies a Friday release instead of a Sunday one. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 will be available at the following international times:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Friday, January 5 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Friday, January 5 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Friday, January 5 Central European Time 4 pm, Friday, January 5 Indian Standard Time 8.30 pm, Friday, January 5 Philippine Standard Time 11.00 pm, Friday, January 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12.30 am, Saturday, January 6

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247

Kusakabe continues to be the brains of the operation (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 can be read in digital format on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Only the first and latest three chapters are available for free reading on these websites. Readers require a monetary subscription to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a free one-time read on the two aforementioned apps.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 18”, showed Kusakabe figuring out Sukuna’s technique. Dismantle Slashes were the ones that flew and could cut the world if Sukuna broadened the scope. Cleave Slashes changed in strength based on the target and could be activated upon touch.

There was virtually no defense against any of them other than a regular Dismantle. As Kusakabe vowed to protect Higuruma, Choso attacked Sukuna. However, the Curse dodged the attack and pierced Choso’s stomach with two arms. Ino attacked with Nanami’s blade, which carried the late sorcerer’s 7-3 Cursed Technique, and managed to injure Sukuna as Yuji rescued Choso.

A flashback revealed that since the Executioner’s Sword could distinguish between souls in the same body and only killed the guilty soul, it could kill Sukuna if Judgeman gave him the Death Penalty, thus saving Megumi. At present, Higuruma figured out how to use Domain Amplification, impressing Sukuna with a talent “equal to Satoru Gojo’s.”

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 (speculation)

Choso's fate remains unknown (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 can focus on Hakari vs. Uraume or return to where Yuta and Takaba are. However, considering how the previous chapter emphasized Higuruma’s talent and potential, a foray into his battle against Sukuna should be the main focus.

The chapter should also confirm Choso’s fate after Sukuna injured him. If the all-out battle continues, then the focus will be on the executioner’s sword with Ino, Yuji, and Kusakabe providing support. As with every chapter since Yuji entered the battlefield, fans continue to hope that chapter 247 might finallyreveal his Cursed Technique.

Yuji’s plan to save Megumi is so straightforward and effective that it is bound to go wrong. At this point, it is unclear whether anything remains of Megumi’s soul at all. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 might reveal whether there is anything left for Yuji to save or if Megumi is gone for good.