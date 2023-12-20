Jujutsu Kaisen fans tear up over Ino honoring Nanami in the most fitting manner

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, saw the alleged raw scans and spoilers through leaks for chapter 246 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga by author and illustrator Gege Akutami. Although this alleged information is unofficial and not from a Shueisha source, the series’ leaks have historically been incredibly accurate to the eventual corresponding official release.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are excitedly discussing the events of chapter 246 as if they’re already confirmed officially canon, which is unsurprising given what’s seen within. Among many other developments, fans see Sukuna praising Hiromi Higuruma, who equates him to Satoru Gojo as a diamond in the rough with incredible talent and potential.

However, in this latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler, a smaller but significant detail has caught the attention of many fans. This particular aspect revolves around the late fan-favorite character, Kento Nanami. The moment involves Nanami’s pupil Takuma Ino, who honors his late master in the way that's arguably the most fitting way he possibly could.

Ino’s use of Nanami’s dull sword in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 has the entire fanbase in their feels

Fan reaction

In the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, fans saw Ino use Nanami’s dull sword to fight against Sukuna, even earning some praise from Sukuna for the attack being surprisingly strong. While Ino was instantly kicked away immediately after, it’s nevertheless impressive that he was able to earn any kind of acknowledgement from Sukuna, even if it was slightly sarcastic.

However, fans are much less concerned with the powerscaling implications of that interaction than they are with the significance of Ino using Nanami’s former Cursed Tool. As Nanami’s primary pupil who wanted nothing more than to impress his master, it’s incredibly fitting for Ino to be the one bringing the dull blade into battle following Nanami’s death.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans react to Ino honoring Nanami in chapter 246 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This reveal also has implications regarding the aftermath of the series' Shibuya Incident arc, in which Nanami finally meets his end. The fact that Ino now possesses the dull blade suggests he was the one to find Nanami’s body and ensure he received a proper burial. Likewise, he must have found the dull blade nearby and decided to inherit it as a means of remembering and honoring his master.

It’s also interesting to note that, in various supplemental materials for the main storyline, Akutami has always emphasized that Ino wanted to inherit Nanami’s wristwatch. While fans are excited to see that Ino is at least in possession of Nanami’s signature weapon, there is also widespread anticipation and hope that he has indeed inherited the wristwatch he always wanted as well.

In any case, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are undoubtedly deeply moved by Ino’s apparent tribute to his late master. Such a response is somewhat expected, given Nanami’s status as a fan-favorite among both manga-readers and anime-only fans of the series. Generally speaking, fans are sincerely praising the inclusion of this subtle detail and sharing their sentiments about it.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are also making some slight jokes at Ino’s expense, given the type of character and role he plays in the series. While Ino isn’t necessarily weak, he’s far from the likes of Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, and others with comparable experience and ability. In any case, even these jokes are clearly made with love and respect for the character, as well as his touching decision to honor his former teacher.

