Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 spoilers: Gojo’s successor and the plan to save Megumi are revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 was expected to reveal How Yuji and co. handle Sukuna’s slashes, but the spoilers coming out today revealed much more. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 4/5.

In the previous chapter, Hakari and Uraume continued their battle. Sukuna admitted to his crime, which led to Judgeman confiscating his Cursed Technique and sentencing him to death. However, Higuruma’s Domain confiscated Sukuna’s Cursed Tool, Kamutoke, instead. Choso, Ino, and Kusakabe joined the battle as Sukuna unleashed his Slashes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 spoilers and raw scans reveal Higuruma’s potential as Gojo’s Successor and the plan to save Megumi

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 17.”

The chapter begins with Yuji and Kusakabe trying to save Higuruma from Sukuna’s Slashes. Kusakabe deduces that not all of Sukuna’s slashes are “the Slash that Divides the World.” There Is Dismantle, the regular slash that flies and activates upon touching the target, and Cleave, the slash that changes its strength based on the strength of the opponent.

“The Slash that Divides the World” is a version of Cleave with its target expanded. Any version of Cleave and a direct Dismantle will be impossible to dodge or subvert, even using any defensive techniques. Kusakabe deduces that Sukuna is not using his powerful Fire Technique, likely because he is currently unable to do so.

Higuruma apologizes for Judgeman not confiscating Sukuna’s CT, but Kusakabe says that only Kamutoke is enough. He vows to protect Higuruma and wonders if he will die here, which Sukuna finds amusing. He then easily evades Choso’s Piercing Blood and appears behind him, heavily injuring the Death Painting.

However, before Ino drives him away with a blow from Nanami’s blade, which is imbued with his 7:3 CT, and manages to impact Sukuna. Yuji, Ino, Kusakabe, and Higuruma simultaneously attack Sukuna, who seems impressed with their individual and collective growth. However, this pushes Higuruma away from Kusakabe and Yuji, who scramble towards him, and Sukuna targets the Lawyer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 then shows the flashback of Higuruma explaining that the Executioner’s Sword only affects the soul recognized by Judgeman as Guilty. Yuji’s previous trial indicated that only Sukuna would be identified in this case, leaving Megumi’s soul unharmed.

Yuji pointed out that Higuruma could not use the Reversed Cursed technique, and since he was put in the position to fight Sukuna directly, he would likely die. Higuruma stated that he could no longer turn back and would like to atone for the deaths he caused in the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 returns to the present, where Sukuna outpaces Yuji and levels a dismantle at Higuruma, who uses Domain Amplification. Sukuna is impressed at his growth in just two months of becoming a Sorcerer and thinks that Higuruma will be the one to match Gojo’s potential.

Shueisha will observe a publication-wide break celebrating Christmas next week. Therefore, Jujutsu Kaisen, like nearly all weekly print publications, will be on a break next week. The manga will return with Chapter 247 in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 6/7. Find the official chapter 246 release details here.