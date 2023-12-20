Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally reveals how Yuji plans to save Megumi from Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 246 spoilers have surfaced, offering a glimpse into the intense showdown as Sukuna launches a relentless assault on Higuruma, Kusakabe, Ino, Choso, and Yuji.

The chapter is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2023, after which there will be a one-week hiatus. There has been uncertainty about Megumi's fate ever since Sukuna's transformation in chapter 236.

However, chapter 246 hints at the possibility of his rescue, emphasizing that the Executioner's Sword targets only those sentenced to death. The chapter also spotlights Higuruma's exceptional talents, drawing parallels to Gojo. With recent comparisons and awakenings, the next few chapters might showcase multiple awakenings.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 246: Megumi is alive

Expand Tweet

In chapter 245, the manga unveiled a pivotal plan involving Higuruma confiscating Sukuna's cleaving and dismantling techniques. The goal was to somehow impose the death penalty on Sukuna, thereby granting access to the formidable Executioner's Sword. This weapon, capable of delivering a single, lethal strike to any target marked for death, held the key to the whole strategy.

The inner workings of the Executioner's Sword are still shrouded in mystery, but Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 246 provides a crucial flashback shedding light on its nature. Higuruma explains that the sword homes in on the soul of the individual sentenced to death, making it the sole target of its power.

Expand Tweet

Yuji, recognizing the potential of Higuruma's cursed technique, highlights its effectiveness not only in the plan to save Megumi but also in broader scenarios. Higuruma emphasizes that anyone struck by the Executioner's Sword is fated to die, with no exceptions. However, the critical distinction lies in the subject of death—the one who received the death penalty.

A key revelation in Higuruma's explanation is the role of Judgeman, capable of discerning whether a body harbors multiple souls, as seen in Yuji's case.

This insight becomes paramount as Higuruma states that if Sukuna were to receive the death penalty and subsequently be cut by the Executioner's Sword, Sukuna himself would perish. It, in turn, could allow them to retrieve Megumi's soul, believed to be dormant within Sukuna, without causing any harm.

Expand Tweet

Ever since his debut, Higuruma has stood as an anomaly in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. A prodigious sorcerer, he achieved Domain Expansion within weeks of becoming a sorcerer. In chapter 246, Higuruma continues to defy expectations, swiftly mastering Domain Amplification after witnessing it just a few times. Both Sukuna and Kenjaku have recognized his immense potential.

Drawing comparisons to Gojo and his innate talent, the manga hints at a potential awakening for Higuruma. However, the unpredictable nature of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaves fans speculating whether Higuruma's potential will be fully realized or if his fate will intertwine with Yuji's anticipated awakening.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

As the intricate plan to save Megumi unfolds in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, chapter 246 introduces a daring strategy involving Higuruma's mastery and the mysterious Executioner's Sword. Higuruma's anomaly status is further underscored as he rapidly masters Domain Amplification, drawing attention from Sukuna and Kenjaku.

The potential awakening of Higuruma hangs in the balance, leaving fans in suspense. However, amid the rescue mission, chapter 246 hints at the possibility that only Megumi's soul may be salvaged, raising questions about the fate of his body. Additionally, Choso's severe injuries foreshadow potential tragedy in the upcoming chapters.