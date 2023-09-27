Did Sukuna kill Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Chapter 237 explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers were released amid fans still recovering from Gojo's loss in chapter 236. The upcoming chapter will see Hajime Kashimo's arrival to engage Sukuna in a fight. It picks up right from the end of chapter 236 with Kashimo unleashing his cursed technique.

Although the chapter will mainly focus on the clash between Sukuna and Kashimo along with the latter's cursed technique, which would destroy his body once he deactivates it, it will reveal Sukuna in his true form as well. In this regard, fans are worried about Megumi since the King of Curses using the former's body as a vessel to revive himself spells doom for the young sorcerer.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237: The uncertain fate of Megumi Fushiguro

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapte­r 237, a significant and dramatic plot development has left fans wondering about the future of one of the beloved characters, Megumi Fushiguro. Sukuna's revival in his original Heian Era form has brought a wave of uncertainty about the young jujutsu sorcerer's role in the story.

Although fans have conjectured that Megumi is dead, the chapter doesn't outright state it. The upcoming chapter starts by revealing that the King of Curse­s, Sukuna, has always known a way to come back to life. In an unexpected turn of events, Sukuna decides to utilize Megumi's body as a vessel for his reincarnation as a human, prompting concerns about the latter's fate and survival.

Unlike Yuji Itadori, Megumi does not possess the natural proficiency to control a powerful being like Sukuna. Adding to his troubles, Sukuna, in Megumi's appearance, used the latter's own technique to kill Tsumiki Fushiguro, Megumi's sister. This tragic incident left Megumi consumed by profound grief and despair, unable to escape the anguish that overwhelmed his soul due to this devastating loss.

The question that remains is whether Megumi has survived Sukuna's complete resurrection in his monstrous Heian Era form. This form entails a physical alteration to Me­gumi's body, raising fears among fans that the sorcerer will be unable to remain undamaged as a result of the transformation.

The late­st chapter adds fuel to the long-standing pre­diction that either Gojo or one of the first-year students will meet their demise and somehow bring back Megumi Fushiguro. In chapte­r 236, fans were left devastated by Satoru Gojo's death. With Sukuna's return and the ambiguity surrounding Megumi, the storyline is teetering on the brink of tragedy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 synopsis and fan theories

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapte­r 237, the battle intensifies as Kashimo confronts Sukuna and Hakari takes on Uraume. Kashimo utilizes his unique Cursed Technique called "Genju Kohasaku" to push his body to its limits and showcase incredible power against Sukuna.

Fans have noticed that Yuji, Yuta, Shoko, and even Gojo's bodies are noticeably absent from the battlefield, sparking speculation about their potential involvement in a plan to revive or heal Gojo.

The absence of these key characters adds an air of mystery to the situation. Furthermore, as Kashimo's technique begins to dete­riorate his body, there is a possibility that lasting damage could be inflicted upon Sukuna, although victory remains unce­rtain at this point.

Final Thoughts

To sum up, the ongoing battles between Kashimo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, as well as Hakari's clash with Uraume, promise intriguing developments in future chapters.

With the series continuing without a break, fans can eagerly anticipate the resolution of Kashimo's showdown with Sukuna and the fate of Megumi. While Kashimo's Cursed Te­chnique seems rather lackluster, there may be hidden tricks up his sleeve that have yet to be revealed, adding depth to the battles and the overall story.

