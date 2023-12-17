Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna escapes Higuruma's Domain with a twist that everyone should have seen coming

Earlier this week, spoilers for the upcoming 246th chapter of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series were excitedly released after a break week. Likewise, fans were enthralled by the release of this information, having been desperate to learn what’s next for the series following the shocking events of the previous issue.

Although fans of Jujutsu Kaisen felt that a twist would be thrown into Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma's plan, no one was quite sure of exactly what this twist would be. Some theorized that Deadly Sentencing would only give the characters half of what they needed, either in the form of a death sentence or just confiscation.

However, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen issue seemingly shocks fans by including a major twist that nobody had seen coming before the release of the alleged spoilers. Shockingly, hindsight portrays this twist as one that nearly every fan of the series should have seen coming, given what’s known about Higuruma’s Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans drop the ball with their predictions for how Deadly Sentencing will affect Sukuna

How Sukuna escaped Deadly Sentencing, explained

Sukuna's welcoming of the Death Penalty and Confiscation was a foreboding warning for Jujutsu Kaisen fans (Image via MAPPA Studios)

In the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, it seems that Higuruma and Yuji’s plan works perfectly up until the actual moment of confiscation. Whereas they were expecting Judgeman to take Sukuna’s Cursed Technique(s) away, he instead confiscated the Cursed Tool Sukuna received from Yorozu in her final moments.

While fans had expected some sort of technicality to see Sukuna escape, many thought it would be the death penalty he escaped due to the December 24 date of their battle. Although one can argue fans did see a twist coming given this information, it’s also plausible to claim that fans should have foreseen the eventual twist that happened as well.

As has been established earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen, Cursed Tools are very prominent and noticeable sources of Cursed Energy due to the nature of their creation. Likewise, the Cursed Tool that Sukuna had in his possession during the Domain Expansion’s activation was made with Yorozu’s dying breath and her Cursed Technique. Essentially, the tool was a part of Yorozu.

Even Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Maki Zenin would've had something to lose within Deadly Sentencing (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With this in mind, Judgeman viewed the Cursed Tool Sukuna was wielding as a more obvious and noticeable source of Cursed Energy and the use of a Cursed Technique. It resulted in the simplicity of Judgeman’s functionality targeting the Cursed Tool, made with Yorozu’s Cursed Technique, for confiscation rather than Sukuna’s own innate Cursed Technique(s).

Essentially, it’s as if Judgeman viewed Sukuna as having no Cursed Energy or Cursed Technique to take due to the presence of a Cursed Tool made with Yorozu’s Cursed Technique. Something similar would happen to Maki being found guilty within the Domain.

Even though she doesn’t have Cursed Energy or Cursed Technique, her sword would be taken due to Mai making it in the same way Yorozu made Sukuna’s Cursed Tool.

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans are loving this shocking and somehow unpredicted twist, it’s nevertheless one that fans should have seen coming, given the rules of the series. This is especially true given what fans had known before these latest spoilers about Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing and how it picks its targets for confiscation and otherwise.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.