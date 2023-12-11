One Piece episode 1088: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1088 will be released on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. The most recent episode was action-packed, with the Blackbeard Pirates invading Amazon Lily to get Boa Hancock's Devil Fruit and also cause a lot of destruction. This was further emphasized by the first presentation of the Seraphines, which sparked plenty of reactions from fans.

All things considered, it seems likely that One Piece episode 1088 is going to focus heavily on the events taking place in Amazon Lily, especially with the potential arrival of Rayleigh. It is also worth pointing out that the next episode could give focus to what the Straw Hats are doing and their path to reach Egghead.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece episode 1088 and the manga.

One Piece episode 1088 is likely to focus on Rayleigh's arrival to Amazon Lily and Luffy's new dream

Koby (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece episode 1088 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The great thing for people watching this series is that this has been its regular schedule for quite some time now, although it is worth pointing out that this could be the last episode of the year.

On the other hand, fans living abroad should take note that the episode is coming out on Crunchyroll about 90 minutes after it makes its debut in Japan. Funimation is also streaming the series at the moment, although they take a bit longer to release the episode, so there is a good chance that Crunchyroll is the way to go.

One Piece episode 1088 is set to come out on Crunchyroll at the following release dates in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Episode 1087 recap

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1087 generated a lot of interest online because of how action-packed it was and how it featured the return of two of the most popular characters in the series, Blackbeard and Boa Hancock.

The Blackbeard Pirates arrived at Amazon Lily to cause destruction and take Hancock's Devil Fruit, although the latter told Teach that its power was of no use without her beauty.

On the other hand, perhaps the biggest highlight of the episode was the first presentation in the anime of the Seraphines. Several of the Seraphines, particularly those of Boa Hancock and Dracule Mihawk, were quite prominent in the episode, especially when it comes to them fighting Blackbeard.

What to expect (speculative)

Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece episode 1088 is probably going to show Rayleigh's arrival at Amazon Lily and this is likely going to be a huge moment in terms of the animation. It is also worth pointing out that the episode could give Koby a greater focus and also switch to the Straw Hats' current state of affairs to see how they are doing.