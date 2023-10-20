Is Yuji truly Choso's brother? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's latest mystery, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 was released on October 19, 2023, and inarguably became one of the most action-packed and spectacular episodes of the whole season. Episode 13 mainly focused on the Yuji vs. Choso fight and had some of the best animations in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, emphasizing how the series might actually be MAPPA's favorite project.

The fight especially had few references to a popular action movie franchise, The Raid, and had some of the best choreography. Although this new episode didn't deliver much progression of the plot, it did hint at a possible brotherly relationship between Choso and Yuji via the cryptic memory sequence towards the end of episode 13.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Yuji and Choso's relationship

Expand Tweet

In episode 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers were captivated by a thrilling showdown between Yuji Itadori and Choso, which undoubtedly became the standout moment of this story arc. As the battle unfolded with astonishing animation and intricate combat sequences, a significant turning point emerged that prompted speculation about the true nature of their connection.

At the height of their confrontation, Choso had a vision that depicted himself alongside his brothers, with Yuji standing prominently among them. It begs an intriguing question: Could there be an authentic frate­rnal bond between Choso and Yuji, despite their different backgrounds?

Expand Tweet

Although they both exist as characters in the story, Yuji is a human, while Choso is a reincarnated Cursed Womb Death Painting, making them undeniably separate beings. The true origins of Choso are veiled in the ancient sorcery practiced by Noritoshi Kamo.

Ke­njaku, a manipulative figure, combined his blood with Choso's mothe­r, resulting in the eme­rgence of Death Paintings and Choso himself. On the other hand, Yuji's parentage is intertwined with the possession of Kaori Itadori by Kenjaku, leading to Yuji's birth under mysterious circumstances.

Expand Tweet

Despite not being biologically related, Choso and Yuji are bound together by a shared parent, Kenjaku. Kenjaku's involvement in both Choso's creation and Yuji's birth has solidified their position as brothers. This connection has led fans to perceive them as half-brothers in a non-biological but emotionally significant way.

Choso's initial motivations stem from a desire for revenge against Yuji, blaming him for the deaths of his brothe­rs, Eso and Kechizu. However, his perception was twisted by a false memory, which created a distorted sense of their connection.

Expand Tweet

This fabricated re­collection highlighted the bond they shared, and it ultimately led Choso to protect Yuji. With this revelation, Choso changed his alle­giance and stood by Yuji as the sole surviving brothe­r.

Noritoshi Kamo, now known as Kenjaku, created nine Death Painting Wombs. This complete web of Cursed Spirit siblings includes Choso as well as his deceased brothers Eso and Kechizu. In the later chapters of the manga, Yuji Itadori reveals that he consumed the remaining six death-painting wombs in a conversation with Choso.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers were treated to subtle hints regarding the connection between Choso and Yuji, suggesting a deeper bond in their future. However, fully exploring their relationship will require fans to patiently wait for upcoming episodes.

The next episode will include an intense battle involving Maki, Nanami, and Naobito Ze­n'in against Dagon. The episode promises a thrilling cliffhanger, with Toji making a dramatic entrance. As the story unfolds, anime enthusiasts can prepare themselves for the impending tragedies that await in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.