Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Sukuna derails Yuji's plan by escaping Higuruma's domain

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 was officially released this weekend, bringing a verified look at the continuation of Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s battle against Ryomen Sukuna. Shockingly, the chapter also gave fans a look at Kinji Hakari versus Uraume, a fight that seems to have persisted beyond what fans saw several chapters ago.

In any case, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245’s primary focus is on Higuruma and Yuji versus Sukuna, where the latter has been trapped in the formermost’s Deadly Sentencing Domain Expansion. While fans had plenty of theories on what would be next in their battle, what happened is shocking.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 sees Sukuna saved by this former foe’s parting gift

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Hakari versus Uraume

Uraume is seemingly overwhelmed by Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 opens up with Kinji Hakari and Uraume continuing their battle, with Uraume lamenting their separation from Sukuna. They launch a Frost Calm at Hakari, a Cursed Technique that freezes the target by striking them with supercooled Cursed Energy. The narrator emphasizes that it is the true essence of ice sorcery.

The entire right side of Hakari’s upper body is shown to be frozen, with Uraume then punching the frozen part of his body to shatter his right arm. Urauma confidently thanks him for his efforts, but Hakari’s arm suddenly grows back, allowing him to slam her into the ground through a massive building.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 sees Uraume claim that Hakari’s regeneration speed surpasses Sukuna and Satoru Gojo as she fires a massive icicle through his stomach. However, Hakari is unphased, healing the wound instantly and continuing to fight. Uraume then tries to freeze one of Hakari’s legs, but he breaks it off, regenerates it, and kicks her once more.

Hakari's devilish nature earns him praise from Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen; Colored by: Prmasss)

He then puts his shoe back on as Uraume says she misjudged him, citing how modern-era sorcerers are obsessed with “remaining human.” She claims their desperate grasp on their humanity forces them to hold back from destroying what could easily be crushed with their power. She says it’s the fear of being alone that makes these modern-era sorcerers weak.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 reveals that Uraume froze water pipes below to make them burst, causing water to spill all over the battlefield. Uraume then comments on how Hakari is different, saying he doesn’t share the fear that other sorcerers have, and thus, they’ll no longer think of him as human.

Uraume says they’ll destroy Hakari with the full extent of their power, while Hakari comments on how everyone talks about humanity and asks if it’s trending. He emphasizes that Yuta Okkotsu just gave him a similar lecture, calling him a gloomy kid who sticks to his word and can’t help but be respected. Hakari then says he’s getting excited, teasing Uraume to bring him an “ice-cold one” as the issue shifts perspectives.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: A shocking sentence

Sukuna's Shibuya actions are brought into question in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 then shifts perspective to Higuruma’s Domain Expansion, in which he presents new evidence to Judgeman that Sukuna is responsible for the Shibuya murders. Higuruma then explains how his Domain works to Sukuna while thinking everything is going as they had hoped and planned.

Higuruma thinks to himself that as long as Sukuna isn’t judged to have been mentally unsound or mentally deteriorated at the time, a death sentence should be securable. He then begins lecturing Sukuna about the evidence, but Sukuna tells him not to be long-winded. He claims he already knows the rules of this Domain Expansion and is solely interested in the Executioner’s Sword rather than the trial itself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 sees him seemingly tell Judgeman to hurry up and end it, prompting the Shikigami’s eye to open as he declares Sukuna guilty. Judgeman enacts a sentence of confiscation and the Death Penalty, closing the Domain Expansion and returning the trio to the original battlefield.

Higuruma and Yuji's plan doesn't quite go as they hoped it would in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 (Image via Shueisha)

Then, Higuruma is given the Executioner’s Sword, pondering how Sukuna likely already lost the use of the Ten Shadows Technique and, therefore, should have had his Domain confiscated. Likewise, if Sukuna can’t use any Cursed Techniques, then Higuruma should be in control with the Executioner’s Sword.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 then sees the narrator claim that the Jujutsu High sorcerers sprang into action due to not being able to afford to miss this chance at victory. Takuma Ino, Choso, and Atsuya Kusakabe are seen preparing to join the battlefield as someone or something asks Higuruma if he has a death wish.

The narrator then emphasizes that Higuruma and Sukuna noticed something wrong with this golden opportunity, just as Sukuna used his Cursed Technique on the sorcerers. The chapter ends with the narrator revealing that when someone wields a Cursed Tool as Sukuna was, it is the Tool that Judgeman seizes before the Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: In summation

Yuji and his new Cursed Technique must shoulder the burden of defeating Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Overall, chapter 245 is an exciting and shocking entry for the series. Hakari’s fight versus Uraume seems to be kicking into high gear, while Yuji and Co. now have a significant problem regarding their battle with Sukuna.

Likewise, with Higuruma likely unable to activate his Domain Expansion again after just using it, it seems the group will need to figure out a way to defeat Sukuna. At the same time, he still has his Cursed Technique. Excitingly, this should set up a focus on Yuji Itadori’s new Cursed Technique, which should prove deadly versus Sukuna in the coming issues.

