Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 is set to release on Monday, December 25 at 12 am JST. After Higuruma and Yuji's plan backfired in the previous issue, fans expect to see the Jujutsu High sorcerers scramble to devise a new plan of attack. Unsurprisingly, many expect Yuji and his unknown Cursed Technique to be central to this plan.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 available at of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans have at least officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 set to reveal the true nature of Yuji’s Cursed Technique

Release date and time, where to read

Sukuna's next moves in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 will likely dictate the outcome of the battle (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 Japanese release date and time is Monday, December 25 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, December 24. Selected international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, December 25, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 24

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 24

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 25

Australia Central Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 25

Chapter 245 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 began with Uraume and Kinji Hakari trading blows with one another, with the former constantly freezing off the latter’s various limbs. However, Hakari regenerated them constantly and immediately.

This resulted in Uraume claiming that his regeneration speed surpasses both Sukuna’s and Satoru Gojo’s. Uraume was then overwhelmed by Hakari since no damage she did lasted longer than a few seconds.

Uraume then praised Hakari for being unafraid of losing his humanity, unlike other sorcerers of the modern era. Hakari responded by saying Yuta Okkotsu also lectured him about his humanity the other day before essentially saying he was fired up for their fight.

The hopes of defeating Sukuna now seemingly rest on Itadori's shoulders heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The perspective then shifted to Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna. Here, Higuruma was explaining his Domain Expansion to Sukuna and running through possible outcomes in his head.

However, Sukuna essentially said to skip the formalities, resulting in Judgeman giving a death sentence and confiscation on Sukuna. This set up Higuruma’s use of the Executioner’s Sword and prompted the other Jujutsu High sorcerers and their allies to spring into battle to overwhelm Sukuna.

Shockingly, the chapter ended by revealing that Sukuna’s Cursed Tool from Yorozu was confiscated rather than his Cursed Technique as the sorcerers were attacked.

What to expect (speculative)

Sukuna revealing he still has the Ten Shadows Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 could be a deadly change of events (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With the Deadly Sentencing plan failing, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 will likely set up Yuji Itadori's new and unknown Cursed Technique as the trump card versus Sukuna. While it's unlikely that their fight will begin immediately in the next issue, it should at least be underway by the time the issue ends.

Furthermore, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 should give Yuji enough time to land at least one more blow on Sukuna to emphasize how effective his Cursed Technique is on him. This will likely lead to the final pages of the chapter, which will set up a full explanation of Yuji's new technique in the opening pages of the subsequent release.

Keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news and other anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.