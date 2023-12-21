Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Higuruma becoming Gojo's successor makes more sense than Yuta or Hakari, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 of the manga is bound to come out soon but the leaks are already out and some of them highlighted a bit of Hiromi Higuruma's potential as a sorcerer. The lawyer became a member of the Jujutsu world because of Kenjaku's Culling Games, so he ended up joining Yuji Itadori and the others and now plays a major role in their fight against Ryomen Sukuna.

While is unclear how much potential Higuruma has in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, he even received praise from Sukuna himself and there is a strong argument to be made that he could be a natural successor to Satoru Gojo. This doesn't mean that Higuruma is going to replace Gojo as the strongest modern sorcerer but rather his role as the leader and as the one who can be relied upon, although this chapter also seems to suggest that the end is near for him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 seems to suggest that Higuruma has greater potential than Hakari or Yuta to replace Gojo

Higuruma and Yuji's plan in recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was to trap Sukuna with the former's Domain Expansion and have him go on trial to give him the death penalty, thus killing him with the Executioner's Sword. However, Sukuna found a flaw in this Domain and managed to break the trial, which led to him attacking Higuruma, who was somewhat protected by Atsuya Kusakabe.

The leaks of chapter 246 suggest that Sukuna goes on a rampage, starting to attack several characters and dealing the most damage to Choso, although most readers notice that the King of Curses highlighted Higuruma. He mentioned that the lawyer has a lot of potential and his Cursed Technique could become even stronger in the future.

The reason that Higuruma could be a better successor to Satoru Gojo than Yuta or Hakari is because of the nature of his domain, his self-sacrificing nature, and the fact that he managed to adapt to battle extremely well despite having zero battle experience. Everyone else on this battlefield has at least one year of experience in the Jujutsu world while Higuruma is learning a lot of things on the fly and still manages to help, which goes to show how reliable he can be.

What it means to replace Satoru Gojo

Hakari, Yuji, and Yuta (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

It goes without saying that replacing Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen is near impossible but his place as the reliable one in Jujutsu society could be taken by Higuruma and he could probably do a much better job than the wielder of the Six Eyes. And there is even a greater argument to be made that he could do better than most of Gojo's students, including the likes of Hakari, Yuta, and Yuji.

This was shown in this battle against Sukuna where Higuruma has no battle experience and is still coming up with strategies and reasoning against the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer of all time. The fact he managed to even compete at this level is a testament to his natural ability, which is something that the likes of Yuta and Hakari showed as well but not to this agree.

Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that Higuruma has a strong sense of good and evil as well as he has rock-solid morals. This was part of the reason he was disappointed with the Japanese law system and wanted to make a difference, which is something that was also on display during the leaks of chapter 246 through the flashback where he was talking to Yuji Itadori about sacrificing his life during this battle.

Final thoughts

Higuruma has shown great determination and resolve in recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, even though is very likely that he is going to die fighting Sukuna. However, there is no denying that the lawyer has shown that he has great potential as a sorcerer.