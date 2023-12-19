Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's Jump Festa art spell disaster for a fan-favorite character

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have gotten used to the fact that characters in the series, no matter how popular, are going to die at some point. Author Gege Akutami has become known worldwide for a lot of great things as a mangaka and also because of the fact he has no qualms in killing popular characters, as has been shown in this manga through the likes of Satoru Gojo, Nanami Kento, Nobara Kugisaki, and several others.

It was also known that when Akutami draws a character for the yearly Jump Festa event, the said character tends to be killed in Jujutsu Kaisen. That has been the pattern in recent years and now it seems to be Choso's case, which, analyzing the situation, does make a lot of sense, all things considered, especially regarding his character arc and his connection to Yuji Itadori in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining why Choso could be one of the next characters to die in the Jujutsu Kaisen series

As mentioned earlier, when Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami drew a character of his during the Jump Festa event, that character was killed. Last year's edition was the comedian Takaba, who has apparently died in recent chapters during his fight with Kenjaku, and now Akutami drew in last weekend's event the character of Choso, which seems to suggest that the writing is on the wall for Yuji Itadori's brother.

Choso has developed a strong connection with Yuji, going from enemies to allies and sharing a special bond due to both of them being the result of Kenjaku's experiments, creating beings known as Death Painting Wombs, which are the combination of humans and Curses. Yuji, Choso and the latter's brothers are all Death Painting Wombs, which means that they are family-related, which has led to them developing a stronger connection.

It could make sense for Choso to step in during the battle with Sukuna if the latter goes rogue and the initial plan with Higuruma falls apart, which seems to be the case in recent chapters. While Akutami is known for making a lot of twists and turns, it seems that the writing is on the wall for Choso as he could step in to distract Sukuna and even go as far as sacrificing for Yuji, which could have his character arc go full circle and also causing the protagonist even more trauma in the process.

The value of Choso's character

Choso fighting Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Choso is one of the most interesting cases of a redemption arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, especially considering how much he values family and how his relationship with Yuji Itadori ends up becoming a very good example of that. He was never a typical villain or something of the sort but rather someone with his own way of doing things with a unique fighting style, which is something that made him quite popular with the fandom in a short amount of time.

His fight with Yuji in the Shibuya Incident arc is widely regarded as one of the best battles in the series but is the development his character goes through that makes him so interesting and compelling. This was further emphasized by Kenjaku's revelations of what Yuji actually is and how that connects to Choso, with the latter realizing that it was the antagonist who orchestrated most of the tragedies in his life.

This is also how Choso begins his redemption, trying to help Yuki Tsukumo take down Kenjaku, even if they failed in that mission. However, he has proven to be a valuable ally and recent chapters in the manga seem to suggest that he has helped Yuji develop his abilities as a sorcerer, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami is known for killing a lot of characters, so it wouldn't be a surprise that Choso is next on the chopping block. The character's arc seems to suggest that he is going to be the next one to die in order to protect Yuji.