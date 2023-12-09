Gege Akutami revealed to be Jujutsu Kaisen's "real villain" in a surprising edit

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami is probably the most popular mangaka in the business right now and that comes with a lot of benefits, including fan interactions. This is also shown through the way people react to the author's decisions in the manga since Akutami is known to have no qualms about killing popular characters. This has led to a lot of great and controversial moments in the series.

In that regard, recently there was a Jujutsu Kaisen fan who made an edit depicting Gege Akutami as the "real villain" of the series. This has been a running joke in the fandom because of Akutami's recent actions in the manga, particularly when it comes to some fan favorites. That in turn, has generated a lot of debates about how he uses his characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Fan-edit depicts Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami as the "villain" of the story

Expand Tweet

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan, named Jovzkie Animation, posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of Gege Akutami as the one-eyed cat he depicts himself as. The video shows the cat cutting Satoru Gojo in half, just like it happened in the manga. This is a joke of how Gojo was killed off-screen in the manga and the animation reveals Gege as a Shikigami summoned by Ryomen Sukuna to kill the sorcerer.

This is also quite meta with how the fandom has claimed that Akutami has no fear when it comes to killing characters no matter how popular they are. Gojo is, according to fans, the prime example of that approach. That trend was also shown with several other characters like Nobara, Nanami, Kashimo, and Yuki Tsukumo, and even casting aside the likes of Aoi Todo, and, to some degree, Megumi Fushiguro.

Of course, leaving aside some weird circumstances, the fandom has mostly been very polite and respectful to Akutami when making those jokes. In many ways, a lot of people praise and celebrate the author's willingness to take a lot of risks. They believe that it adds to the stakes of the series and makes everything flow a lot better as there is a genuine risk that any character could die during the series.

The downside of Akutami's writing style

Yuki Tsukumo is a prime example of Akutami's worst habits as a writer (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series known for a lot of positive things and the author having no fear of killing characters is one of them. However, there is also no denying that Akutami can sometimes overuse this trope. That can often lead to some characters feeling underdeveloped when they could have been a lot more useful to enhance the story.

The recent death of Nobara in the anime is a very good example, with a lot of fans thinking that she could have served a bigger role in the story. Additionally, Yuki Tsukumo in the manga is another major proof of this trope gone wrong. She was a Special-Grade sorcerer and only had one major fight, against Kenjaku, arguably the main villain, and lost due to major plot convenience.

This doesn't keep Jujutsu Kaisen from being a very good series with a lot of great moments and characters. However, it is something that deserves to be criticized from time to time, depending on the circumstances.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has been quite successful in recent years with this series and it shows when fans do edits like this one. However, it is also important to remember that jokes need to stay at this level and don't go as far as insulting or threatening authors in any shape or form.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.