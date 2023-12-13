Why did Higuruma's Domain fail against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 spoilers finally reveal how Sukuna's trial will unfold, continuing the high-stakes confrontation that began in the previous chapter. Chapter 244 set the stage for Sukuna's trial within Higuruma's Deadly Sentencing Domain, focusing on the specifics of Sukuna's crimes and Higuruma's ambitious plan to secure a death sentence and confiscate Sukuna's cleave and dismantle technique.

The anticipation was high among fans, with many expecting Sukuna to somehow counter the charges and evade the consequences set by Higuruma's domain. Sukuna did manage to circumvent Higuruma's domain, but it ended up being due to a huge oversight on the latter's end.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Sukuna negates Higuruma's domain in an unexpected way

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers came out following a one-week break, and it brought the readers back into the high-stakes confrontation between the protagonists and awakened Heian Era Sukuna.

Chapter 245 opens with a continuation of the intense battle between Hakari and Uraume, showcasing the former's remarkable resilience against Uraume's Frost Calm technique. However, the narrative swiftly shifted back to the heart of the matter—the trial within Higuruma's Deadly Sentencing Domain.

Picking up from the climactic conclusion of Chapter 244, the proceedings took an unexpected turn as Judgeman presiding over the trial deemed Yuji guilty of Sukuna's crimes. Higuruma, in a bold defense, asserted that all the atrocities were committed by Sukuna after he had taken possession of Yuji's body.

Yet, in a surprising revelation, Sukuna interrupted, revealing that he was already familiar with Higuruma's domain when the latter had used it on Yuji. Sukuna also stated that Higuruma should just go on with the whole trial process since the former was only interested in seeing Higuruma's executioner sword.

As the sentencing unfolded, Sukuna faced the death penalty, and Judgeman confiscated his Cursed Technique. Higuruma, armed with the executioner's sword, expected a decisive victory.

However, the turning point in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 was the unexpected confiscation of the cursed technique embedded in Sukuna's Cursed Tool, the Kamutoke. Higuruma's oversight, hoping to seize Sukuna's personal Cursed Technique, left the sorcerers on the battlefield in shock and feeling vulnerable.

The repercussions were immediate—Sukuna's unyielding slashes overwhelmed Higuruma, Kusakabe, Ino, and others who had joined the fray. The intricate plan to incapacitate Sukuna hinged on the confiscation of his personal Cursed Technique, but Judgeman's choice targeted the cursed tool, altering the course of the confrontation.

In a surprising twist, the trial moved forward, and Sukuna was sentenced to death, but the miscalculation in confiscating the wrong cursed technique threw the sorcerers into disarray.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will be officially released on December 17, 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen manga will not go on a break following the release of chapter 245, so it is very much possible that Higuruma will open his domain once again and set up another retrial.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 delivered unexpected twists, with Sukuna negating Higuruma's domain in a strategic manner. The miscalculation in confiscating the wrong cursed technique altered the course of the confrontation, leaving the sorcerers in disarray. This may not mark the end of Higuruma's involvement; as he could leverage insights gained from the intense battles involving Gojo and Sukuna, there is still a possibility that Higuruma will open his domain once again.