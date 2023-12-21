Does Choso die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 primarily delves into the intense confrontation between Sukuna and the sorcerers. Despite fans anticipating casualties against Heian Era Sukuna, no character deaths have been officially confirmed. Amidst this uncertainty, Choso, a beloved character since his debut, has taken center stage.

Following the Shibuya Incident arc, Choso evolved into an emotional anchor for Yuji, becoming his sole support after the harrowing events of the Culling Games. However, the latest chapter took a shocking turn as Choso was impaled by two of Sukuna's arms, leaving readers anxiously awaiting confirmation of his fate and the potential impact on Yuji's journey.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: Sukuna impales Choso

Chapter 246 of Jujutsu Kaisen takes readers into a gripping showdown, focusing on Sukuna's intense battle against Higuruma, Kusakabe, Choso, and Yuji. The stakes are high, especially considering the absence of major character deaths since the Heian Era fight against Sukuna, except Kashimo.

Foreshadowing Higuruma's possible demise has been a recurring theme in recent chapters, heightening the tension. Choso's entry into the battlefield, alongside Kusakabe and Ino, sets the stage for a potentially devastating turn of events.

In a dramatic turn, Choso attempts a Piercing Blood attack on Sukuna, but the Cursed Spirit effortlessly dodges it. What follows is a shocking moment as Sukuna impales Choso through the torso using his arms before throwing him aside. While Yuji manages to catch the impaled Choso, the manga swiftly shifts focus to Sukuna's peculiar interest in Higuruma, paralleling his sorcerer abilities to those of the legendary Gojo Satoru.

Choso, despite having faced near-death encounters previously, now suffers from a grave injury inflicted by Sukuna. The impalement through the torso is a departure from his previous ordeals and raises concerns about his survival.

The chapter hints at the possibility of Choso being the first casualty in this intense confrontation. Although the state of Choso is not confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246, it is quite likely that his death will be confirmed in chapter 247.

Yuji's primary personal connection has been Choso, especially since the deaths of Nobara, Gojo, and possibly Megumi. So it's entirely likely that Gege Akutami will use Choso and his death as yet another tragedy for Yuji. This might also push Yuji further into desperation and rage and set up the much-awaited one-on-one fight with Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 will be officially released on December 24, 2023, and it will be followed by a week-long break. The upcoming chapter will be the last one in 2023, so it will take quite some time before readers can confirm the fate of Choso.

Final Thoughts

Choso's status as Yuji's sole personal connection paints a poignant target on him. The possibility of his death, particularly after Sukuna's impalement, raises suspense, with the potential for an unexpectedly anticlimactic conclusion adding further to Yuji's tragedies and character development.