Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: Higuruma's true potential revealed as Choso is fatally injured

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 was released this weekend, bringing the exciting continuation of the Tokyo Jujutsu High sorcerers’ efforts against Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, with Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s seemingly airtight plan failing, the issue sees the other sorcerers who’ve entered the battlefield scramble to recover.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 also gives some interesting shoutouts and spotlights to specific characters, especially in the issue’s climactic and exciting final moments. While it’s still unclear whether or not Itadori and co stand a chance as things currently are, series author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is nevertheless enthralling.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 sees another Satoru Gojo comparison made in the most exciting way

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: Scrambling to adjust

Sukuna launches a massive counterattack in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 following Higuruma's plan backfiring (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 begins with Higuruma cursing his lack of battle experience and knowledge, attributing their plan’s failure to that. As he says this, Atsuya Kusakabe appears on the battlefield, protecting Higuruma with his New Shadow Style: Simple Domain. As several other sorcerers swarm him, Sukuna comments on how everyone has leveled up their fundamentals in Cursed Energy strengthening.

He furthers that Kusakabe’s Simple Domain seemingly weakened his Technique, while Kusakabe hilariously comments on how he was positive he was about to die there. However, Kusakabe confirms that not all of his slashes can “bisect the world,” which he says makes sense considering it would likely need some charge-up or Binding Vow.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 saw Kusakabe break down how his slashes are a form of his Dismantle Cursed Technique. Likewise, the “slash that bisects the world” is a strengthened Dismantle with an expanded target. He explains that Cleave activates once it touches its target unless used within Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion.

Kusakabe actively puts his life on the line in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

He concludes that it’s instant death for anyone caught by Cleave, a point-blank Dismantle, or the “slash that bisects the world.” He adds that no amount of Cursed Energy reinforcement, Domain Amplification, or Simple Domains will stop them. Kusakabe then adds, almost as a reminder to readers, that Sukuna still has yet to use the “flames” he used in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 then sees Kusakabe say the use of the flames would be their death without a doubt, saying it’s best to assume he can’t use it right now for whatever reason. He then asks Higuruma if he can still move, which Higuruma confirms before apologizing for how things went with his Domain Expansion.

Kusakabe tells him that he did plenty, saying that ending the battle with the Executioner’s Sword is the best way to do it. Kusakabe says he’ll protect Higuruma even if it costs him his life, while Sukuna comments on how their defense has increased at the very least and decides to likewise “go for the legs next."

Choso is dealt a severe blow by Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 then sees Choso preparing to attack Sukuna, as the latter asks if they want to race. Sukuna then disappears just as Choso’s attack reaches him, having been revealed to have rushed at Choso and punched him through his chest with his two right hands. Choso immediately falls to the ground after coughing up blood.

Takuma Ino is then seen rushing into battle with Kento Nanami’s dull blade, swinging it down on Sukuna, who blocks it with his arm. While Sukuna does stop the attack, he comments on it being stronger than he imagined. He then realizes that they’ve turned Nanami’s Cursed Technique into a Cursed Tool via the dull blade Nanami used to use for his Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 then sees Sukuna kick Ino in return, who blocks the attack with the dull blade while commenting on how heavy the kick is. Meanwhile, Itadori, Kusakabe, and Higuruma all circle and rush at Sukuna, who dodges their attacks before grabbing Higuruma. He asks the others if they think they can keep up before throwing and running after Higuruma, prompting Itadori to give chase.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: A diamond in the rough

However, Itadori cannot catch up to Sukuna, allowing him to get to Higuruma in time to fight him off alone. Thankfully, Higuruma recovers by this point and is again ready to fight. As they attack each other, a flashback begins in which Itadori claims Higuruma’s Cursed Technique is the only way they can save Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 then sees Higuruma explain that those cut by the Executioner’s Sword die without exception, with the target always being limited to the one sentenced. Likewise, Judgeman can differentiate between multiple souls within an incarnated body. In other words, even if Sukuna is cut with the sword, they should be able to retrieve the sleeping and unharmed Megumi afterward.

Itadori is then seen asking Higuruma if he has a death wish later that night since he’s taking a pivotal role in the fight against Sukuna despite not having a Reverse Cursed Technique. Higuruma explains that he’s a man who has been abandoned and has been abandoned by the law, saying that he’d like to be the one to punish himself in the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 sees Higuruma say Yuji is right, admitting his plan is to play his role to its completion and then die in this fight. Itadori says he understands how Higuruma feels but asks if Higuruma should try to go back to the law afterward. Higuruma responds that Yuji shouldn’t say such ridiculous things, adding that he has become someone who can’t even look the young boy in the eye anymore.

The chapter returns to the present, where Higuruma nullified Sukuna’s Cursed Technique using Domain Amplification. The narrator explains that Higuruma had only awakened as a sorcerer two months ago yet was developing ridiculously quickly. He adds that Sukuna found himself enthralled with Higuruma as a result.

The narrator says that the dazzling light of Higuruma’s lethal blade represented the unbounded raw talent within him, which could rival even Satoru Gojo himself. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 ends on this message, with a shot of Higuruma overflowing with Cursed Energy and his eyes narrowed and focused on his enemy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 is a significant issue chock full of memorable moments and scenes, many centering around Higuruma himself. The highlight of these is the issue’s final pages, which show Higuruma compared to Gojo himself regarding raw talent and potential.

Higuruma’s character development in the issue is also exciting, further explaining the bond he and Yuji seem to have given their similar mindsets regarding their roles in life. While Higuruma’s ultimate fate is still unclear at the time of this article’s writing, it’s nevertheless apparent that he’s destined for greatness with whatever time he has left in the series.

