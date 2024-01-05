Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is set to release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Hiromi Higuruma seemingly defeated heading into the next issue, fans are finally getting the Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna one-on-one that they’ve been pining for. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn exactly how this duel kicks off in the coming issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 available as of writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 puts Yuji and his Cursed Technique in the spotlight against Sukuna

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, January 21, 2024, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, January 22, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 22, 2024

Chapter 247 recap

The highly anticipated duel between Yuji and Sukuna is finally set to begin in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 began with Sukuna realizing that Hiromi Higuruma is as skilled at wielding his own Cursed Technique as he is with his. Sukuna then confirmed Higuruma’s name before attacking, also separating Yuji Itadori from them in the process. While Yuji did make his way back, Sukuna quickly tossed him away again after landing a devastating attack on Yuji’s shoulder.

Sukuna then launched a maximum power Dismantle at Higuruma, cutting his arm off in the process. Sukuna told Higuruma to heal himself, slicing off Higuruma’s other arm when he wouldn’t do so. Sukuna told him to learn Reverse Cursed Technique and heal himself or die, prompting Higuruma to think about his role in this fight again. Sukuna was then hit with an attack from Choso, giving the now-healed Higuruma an opportunity to attack.

While Higuruma did stab Sukuna through the hand, he cut off his own hand before the attack could actually land. Higuruma then remembered his discussion with Kusakabe about how curses generally get stronger after death as Sukuna landed a killing blow. However, the issue ended with Yuji reappearing, taking the Executioner’s Sword from Higuruma, and seemingly stabbing Sukuna in the back with it.

What to expect (speculative)

With Higuruma presumably dead and Yuji now in possession of the Executioner’s Sword, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 will likely begin the pair’s exciting and highly anticipated duel. Likewise, fans can expect to see Yuji’s own Cursed Technique become integral to the fight and also finally be given a full and formal explanation as to what it is.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 should also confirm Higuruma’s status, which will likely be his unfortunate and untimely death given how the previous issue ended. Nevertheless, there’s still a chance he survives given that he has officially learned Reverse Cursed Technique, making his status a very intriguing question heading into chapter 248.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.