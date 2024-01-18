Yuji catches up to Yuta and Gojo with his new power in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 saw the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 be released, offering an exciting inside look at the upcoming events for the series. While nothing is considered officially canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the spoiler process for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s series has historically been reliable.

Likewise, readers are excitedly discussing Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248’s events as if they’ve been officially confirmed, with a major highlight being the reappearance of Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta’s reappearance also implicitly confirms Kenjaku to have been killed, further supported by the addition of a new rule to the Culling Games announced via a Kogane.

However, one underrated aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is undoubtedly the reveal of the incredible progress protagonist Yuji Itadori has made in the last month of in-series time. In fact, Yuji’s current capabilities put the young fighter on a level equivalent to that of Special Grade Sorcerers Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 confirms that Yuji has learned how to use Reverse Cursed Technique

The significance of Yuji’s progress, explained

While it may seem minimal considering how many people seem to be learning Reverse Cursed Technique, Yuji’s achievement shouldn’t be understated considering his origins. Although incredibly gifted physically speaking, Yuji essentially had no experience with Cursed Energy at the start of the series, which was about six months of in-series time prior to current events.

Although this may seem insignificant compared to the truly unique and special development of Hiromi Higuruma in a much shorter timeframe, it’s nevertheless an impressive feat from Yuji. This is especially true considering that he accomplished this feat after Sukuna had already left his body, presumably meaning Yuji learned how to harness his own Cursed Energy.

Yuji’s achievement in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is also significant since Gojo once said that Yuji is one of the few with the potential to surpass him. With Gojo now confirmed to be dead by Sukuna in chapter 248, it’s almost poetic that Yuji is confirmed to be able to use Reverse Cursed Technique in the same issue. It also further cements that Yuji can indeed, and maybe even will rise to the level he needs to in order to one day surpass Satoru Gojo.

Likewise, by establishing that Yuji has also caught up to Yuta in this regard, it makes the latter’s reappearance on the battlefield against Sukuna all the more intriguing. More likely than not, the two will team up with each other in order to defeat Sukuna, allowing both to surpass Gojo by achieving what their late teacher couldn’t.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248’s Yuji feat also plays into Higuruma’s recent apparent death, although it’s not officially confirmed yet whether or not he did die. In any case, whether he died or not, Yuji showing he can use Reverse Cursed Technique in the immediate aftermath of Higuruma’s supposed death further supports the idea of Yuji surpassing his seniors.

All in all, it’s undoubtedly one of the highlight moments of the issue itself, and is likely one of the most exciting and significant moments in the entire series. Hopefully Yuji and Yuta are successful in defeating Sukuna, further increasing the significance of the former’s latest achievement.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.