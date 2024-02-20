Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki is being set up to surpass Toji (& it'll save Megumi's life)

Maki Zenin's entry into the fight against Ryomen Sukuna has set fire to the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. Her appearance was a much-needed and eagerly anticipated moment, considering the state of affairs. Needless to say, it also sparked numerous theories on what might happen next.

One, in particular, seems interesting and could potentially be the Jujutsu sorcerers' saving grace. It revolves around Maki breaking the Curse placed upon Megumi by a certain sorcerer during the Culling Games. By doing so, she could play a direct hand in rescuing him,

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki could surpass Toji (and save Megumi in the process)

According to the theory, Maki Zenin could play a major role in saving Megumi Fushiguro. Many believe that the latter was "cursed" by Reggie Star. Following their fight, breathing his last, the reincarnated sorcerer sorcerer "cursed" Megumi - asking him to let fate toy with him and die a clown.

Her intervention in the fight symbolizes her breaking the chains of fate, i,e., freeing Megumi of the Curse and rescuing him from Sukuna in the process. Also, as hotly debated, in this entire situation, Maki will surpass Toji.

Connecting the dots

Like Toji Fushiguro, Maki was born with Heavenly Restriction. However, she was able to draw out most of its power when she was nearly killed by her own clan.

She unlocked 100% of its potential following her encounter with reincarnated sorcerer and sumo enthusiast Rokujushi Miyo. Engaging in a sumo bout with him allowed her to break free of her mental restraints. Thus, she was believed to be equal to Toji.

However, as always, the next generation will surpass the previous one. Maki Zenin marks the age of modern sorcerers, alongside others such as Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, etc.

Just like Toji escaped Cursed Energy through Heavenly Restriction, Maki also did the same. The former broke the chains of fate by changing the destinies of Tengen and the Star Plasma Vessel by his deeds. Also, his exit from the Zenin Clan prevented him from succumbing to what they had in mind for him.

Similarly, Maki broke the chains of her fate by slaughtering the entire Clan and choosing her own path. Like Toji, she defies the very aspect on which Jujutsu Society is based - Cursed Energy. Thus, she will break the Reggie's Curse on Megumi by defying fate and saving him.

By interfering in the battle, she is playing the exact role Toji played when he fought Gojo - she is quite literally interfering with fate. Not to mention, she is well-equipped too, i.e., possesses substantial knowledge about Sukuna and his abilities and also a powerful weapon, the Split Soul Katana.

As mentioned by Yuji and then Hana Kurusu, souls mix to an extent but never merge. Cursed Technique being enmeshed with the brain makes it difficult to remove Sukuna. However, weakening the harmonization between the Cursed Object/Technique and flesh should be enough to boost Megumi's survival chances.

This is where Maki would come in. Her katana bypasses all resistance and cuts directly at the soul. If she is able to disrupt the synchronicity between Sukuna and Megumi's souls, the latter's chances of being saved increase drastically. Yuji having "woken up" Megumi proves that he still survives somewhere inside the Demon King.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 changes a lot of things. Maki is an important asset for the Jujutsu sorcerers, given her lack of Cursed Energy. Such an anomaly might just be highly useful against Sukuna. Not to mention, Yuta seems to have taken a major hit and Yuji still reeling from his encounter with Megumi.

All in all, this is another plausible Jujutsu Kaisen theory. The likelihood of it turning out to be true or not depends on the next couple of chapters. Presently, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen will be taking a break and chapter 252 is set to arrive on March 3, 2024.