Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: An old friend helps Miguel as Maki, Yuji, and Choso reenter the fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of what appears to be Miguel versus Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, the issue confirmed that Miguel would be fighting Sukuna, but it also revealed that he’d get significant help from old friends and former enemies.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 also ends on a major cliffhanger, teasing a potential comeback for Sukuna, which could completely ruin the plans of the Jujutsu High group. While nothing is fully confirmed by the issue’s end, the narrator’s words strongly tease disaster lurking around the corner.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 teases that Miguel, Maki, Yuji, and Choso’s efforts may all be for naught

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Geto gang shows out

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 begins with a flashback to Yuta asking Miguel for help against Sukuna (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 begins with the reveal that Miguel, who Larue also joins, has successfully saved both Atsuya Kusakabe and Ui Ui. Larue is holding Kusakabe in what appears to be a hand generated by his Cursed Technique. The issue then goes into a flashback to Miguel in Africa, where Yuta Okkotsu and Larue are asking him to fight Sukuna should Satoru Gojo end up losing against him.

Miguel vehemently rejects this, claiming that Gojo and Sukuna are beyond even the “realm of monsters.” Larue argues that he’d simply need to come in for cleanup after Sukuna is tuckered out from fighting Gojo. Still, Miguel questions the possibility of Sukuna truly entering such a state. Yuta interjects, pointing out that the fallout from the mass merger with Tengen will spread beyond Japan. However, Miguel says whatever happens as a result is still preferable to fighting Sukuna.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, Miguel asks if they think “high-spirited black people” will just survive everything, saying he has to pass to look out for his fellow countrymen. Larue says he’s never thought of Miguel as jovial, but Miguel continues on by pointing out that Gojo should be here prostrating himself before Miguel, as the “polite” Japanese are known to do.

Yuta offers himself up for prostration, prompting Larue to ask Yuta to give him some privacy with Miguel.

Yuta offers himself up for prostration, prompting Larue to ask Yuta to give him some privacy with Miguel. The lattermost asks Larue what he intends to do, to which he answers he wants to make Suguru Geto “king” the same as Miguel once did. Miguel says he played along because it was Geto, adding that training Yuta got him off the hook for his dues of surviving Shinjuku. Likewise, he has no stake left in Japan’s survival and self-interest.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 sees Larue bring up their former comrades, prompting Miguel to ask if Larue intends to get revenge for Shibuya or if he wants to get Geto’s body back from Kenjaku. Larue instead answers that it’s about the pair mourning their former comrades together, saying that instead of visiting a grave, they’ll give their all against Sukuna to send a message to heaven. Miguel points out that Larue surely means hell before finally giving in to Larue’s request.

However, he adds that he’ll only fight after Gojo and Yuta have both lost and Sukuna is unable to use his Domain Expansion. Larue questions why he’s being asked to fight, to which Miguel says the more, the merrier, as the focus returns to the present. Miguel and Larue then confirm that Sukuna’s Domain is sealed, as well as his Reverse Cursed Technique being weakened, severe damage to his limbs, and an unhealed heart.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Avengers, assemble

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Avengers, assemble

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 sees Miguel saying he almost feels bad since the others saved them the most "delicious" part of the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 sees Miguel saying he almost feels bad since the others saved them the most “delicious” part of the fight. A building then suddenly begins collapsing as the fight begins, with Larue first engaging Sukuna with his Cursed Technique. He briefly pins Sukuna against a wall before getting attacked with Dismantle, prompting Miguel to join in and seemingly effortlessly dodge Sukuna’s attacks.

Larue is shocked to see this, while the narrator explains his Cursed Technique as “Heart Catch,” which allows him to grip a target with an illusory hand. Even if the hand is destroyed, it can be reformed indefinitely, and only one-tenth of the damage is transferred back to Larue. Sukuna comments that Larue’s Cursed Technique is relatively boring in his eyes, while the narrator begins explaining Miguel Oduol’s Cursed Technique, Hakuna Laana.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 reveals that Miguel’s body creates a rhythm that expels Curses, including Cursed Techniques, and enhances his own physical abilities. This starts another flashback, in which Gojo explains to Yuta that Miguel’s Technique creates buffs and debuffs without the use of a domain, calling it useful but not scary.

Gojo adds that since 99% of all sorcerers are Japanese, Miguel is scary because his buffs combined with his physique and muscle mass, which are rare in Japan and make for menacing results. Miguel responds by saying Gojo is being racist and painting with a broad brush, adding that he’s special because he’s him and not because he’s black. Gojo apologizes for this, while Yuta asks if Gojo’s use of the word “frightening” also applies to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 sees Gojo say that if he and Miguel fought bare knuckles with no Cursed Techniques and only Cursed Energy enhancement, he’d win the marathon but Miguel the sprint. This prompts a return to the present, where Miguel intercepts Sukuna’s attempt at using a Cursed Technique and lands a devastating punch at the opportunity.

Choso then returns to the battlefield, attempting to attack Sukuna from behind. However, he dodges, prompting Yuji to appear and land a massive punch on Sukuna. The narrator then explains that the World Bisecting Slash must be activated with the same hand sign used for the Malevolent Shrine, called Enmaten.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 then confirms that Sukuna used a Binding Vow for the move’s activation conditions against Satoru Gojo since he was missing the second arm needed to form the hand sign. It’s also explained that the Technique’s trajectory must be specified via the orientation of his palms when Sukuna’s two left arms are suddenly sliced off.

This is revealed to be Maki’s doing, as she reappears with a ferocious smile despite eating a Black Flash minutes prior. Yuji then recognizes that Sukuna can’t complete the World Bisecting Slash’s hand sign with only their right arm and that his Reverse Cursed Technique still hasn’t returned.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, Yuji says they can finally win and that their plan and hard work are coming together. However, at that moment, Sukuna lands a second Black Flash on Larue. The narrator reminds readers that Gojo regained his Reverse Cursed Technique output by landing a second Black Flash, teasing a reveal of what Sukuna regained as the issue ends with him confidently smiling.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: In summation

While the issue ends on a foreboding and potentially devastating note, it’s nevertheless exciting to see Yuji and co. return to the battlefield in such a spectacular way. However, if Sukuna’s second Black Flash proves as fruitful for him as Gojo’s did, their situation is set to become a lot more drastic in the next issue.

