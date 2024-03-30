Jujutsu Kaisen: The name of Sukuna's strongest attack confirms his true character

Jujutsu Kaisen’s main antagonist Sukuna's strongest attack, his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, is considered among the most formidable attacks in the series. Gege Akutami, the mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, is known for incorporating ideas and influences from Buddhism into the characters' attacks and abilities.

This is especially true for the domain expansions and their hand signs, and Sukuna is no exception. The character of Sukuna has its origins rooted in Japanese mythology, and his attacks draw heavily from Buddhist concepts.

The hand sign used for Sukuna's domain expansion is directly related to Shinto Buddhism. By analyzing the origins of this reference, Sukuna's true character becomes synonymous with the King or Ruler of Hell.

Exploring the mythological connotation behind Sukuna's strongest attack that reveals his true nature in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

The main villain in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna, draws inspiration from a character found in Nihon Shoki, also known as Nihongi or The Chronicles of Japan. Akutami has rooted Sukuna's character in Japanese mythology, imbuing him with mythological significance.

Sukuna's strongest attack, his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine or Fukuma Mizushi in Japanese, is regarded as the strongest move in the series at present. It incorporates all of Sukuna's various powerful techniques, weaving them together into an overwhelmingly overpowering attack.

Malevolent Shrine also carries mythological connotations. The term Fukuma refers to a place where demons lurk around, while Mizushi holds multiple meanings. It can signify a Buddhist shrine or altar, a place or kitchen in an Imperial palace where food is prepared for the Emperor.

Expand Tweet

It can also denote someone, typically female, who prepares and serves food for the Emperor (can refer to Uraume). As such, combining the terms together, Sukuna’s domain can be interpreted as Emperor Sukuna’s dining altar or kitchen where evil is gathered and prepared.

The hand sign for Sukuna’s domain is reminiscent of Enma Ten-In. In Shinto mythology, Enma is referred to as the king of the underworld, ruling over the realm of death. Enma is synonymous with Yama in Buddhist mythology, who is similarly considered the Ruler of Hell and is depicted as a wrathful deity passing judgment on souls.

Notably, Yama also draws inspiration from the god Yama in Hindu mythology. According to the myths, Yama was believed to have originated as a human. This parallels Sukuna's origin, as he too was once a human before becoming a cursed object following his death.

Expand Tweet

Mangaka Gege Akutami's decision to incorporate the hand sign associated with Enmaten for Sukuna's innate domain, along with the choice of its name, underscores the influence and inspiration drawn from these legends.

By drawing connections to these myths, and considering Sukuna's ongoing battles and evolution throughout the series, it becomes apparent that the true nature of the King of Curses is gradually becoming synonymous with the King of Hell.

Sukuna’s domain hand sign symbolism is a stark contrast to that of Satoru Gojo’s

Expand Tweet

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the hand sign for Sukuna's strongest attack associates him with the King of Hell. Meanwhile, Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the present era, uses a hand sign for his domain expansion, Infinity Void, representing the opposite.

The mythological reference behind Gojo's hand sign links to Taishakuten-In, derived from the Hindu god Indra, the King of the Gods.

Another interpretation suggests that Gojo's hand sign may also resemble the mudra of Marici, the goddess of Dawn, the personification of light. It represents the blinding rays of light preceding the rising sun in Buddhism.

Marici is also associated with Doumu, a goddess known as the Queen of Heaven in Chinese folk religion and Taoism.Whether it's Indra or Marici, both interpretations of Gojo's hand sign signify a stark contrast to Sukuna, who is increasingly associated with the King of Hell. This illustrates the contrast between Sukuna's darkness and Gojo's enlightenment.

Final thoughts

Sukuna's domain expansion hand sign (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami has crafted the narrative of his creation meticulously. He has imbued his characters, their attacks, and their characteristics with relevant backgrounds and mythological connotations.

By molding the formidable antagonist, who originated in the Heian era, and connecting his backstory to Enma or Yama, referring to him as the King of Hell, Akutami demonstrates a thoughtful and calculated approach to storytelling.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Maki should be the one to defeat Sukuna, explored through their character arcs so far

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Usami in JJK? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Not Yuji, but Maki will be the one to save Megumi