Jujutsu Kaisen: Not Yuji, but Maki will be the one to save Megumi

The recent developments in Jujutsu Kaisen manga have ignited immense hype in the fanbase. Chapter 251 showcases the unfolding showdown between Yuji and Yuta, where the two characters successfully weaken Sukuna, allowing Yuji to reach out to Megumi's soul.

However, to both Yuji and the fans' surprise, Megumi remains unresponsive, having lost his will to continue living. The concluding pages of the latest chapter also feature Maki Zen'in's entry to the showdown against Sukuna, where she launches a surprise attack on the King of Curses.

Given their shared experiences of prejudice within the Zen'in clan, Maki and Megumi have developed a strong bond and a deep understanding, as seen during their past interactions in Jujutsu Kaisen. With Maki now entering the fray, optimism is reinstated among fans, with hopes that her presence may hold the key to awakening Megumi and bringing him back from his current state of despair.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251: Yuji fails to awaken Megumi, but Maki's entrance may change his fate

In chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, crucial plot developments unfold as Yuji Itadori and Okkotsu Yuta engage in an epic battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

Throughout the confrontation, the two sorcerers successfully inflict significant damage on Sukuna, allowing Itadori a chance to reach out to Megumi Fushiguro's dormant soul. However, to Itadori's dismay, Megumi appears to have surrendered all hope and abandoned his will to live, repeating the words:

"I don't care anymore."

During this critical juncture, amid the distraction caused by the two sorcerers, Sukuna seizes the opportunity to unleash his devastating world-cutting slash on Yuji, Yuta, and Rika, Yuta's shikigami. Nevertheless, during the ongoing chaos, a glimmer of hope emerges as Maki Zen'in steps out from the shadows and manages to land a decisive blow on the antagonist with her blade.

The anticipation among fans is palpable as speculation and hope swirl, with many predicting Maki to be the one who awakens Megumi instead of Itadori in the upcoming chapters.

Exploring reasons why Maki could be the key to awakening Megumi's soul

Yuji and Yuta vs. Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is aware of the deep-seated prejudice and bias that have long plagued the Zen'in clan. From Toji Zen'in to Maki and Mai as well as Megumi, each member has been profoundly affected by the clan's discriminatory practices.

This shared experience has fostered a level of understanding and empathy among them as they recognize and empathize with each other's suffering caused by the clan's bigotry.

Following the death of the previous clan leader Naobito Zen'in, Megumi was chosen to become the next clan leader. Despite his initial reluctance and suggestion for Maki to assume the position instead, Maki ultimately persuaded him to accept the role for various reasons.

Yuta uses Cleave on Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Hence, it's evident that Maki possesses the ability to connect with Megumi on a deeper level, persuading him to do things he may initially be reluctant to. Fans are optimistic that the formidable Zen'in, without any cursed energy, could potentially be the one to bring back Megumi. This is because she has a better grasp of his background and emotions.

After Yuji's soul-affecting punch on the antagonist, Maki uses her soul-splitting katana on Sukuna, which also heightens the likelihood of separating Megumi's soul from that of Sukuna and potentially awakening him.

Final thoughts

The anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 is high as fans eagerly await to see whether Maki will be able to bring Megumi back into the storyline. Many fans speculate that Megumi's return is imminent, adding to the hype surrounding the upcoming chapter.

However, fans will need to be patient as the next chapter will be on a break the following week. Despite the delay, readers are eager to see how the storyline unfolds and the potential impact of Megumi's return on the narrative.

Stay tuned for more anime updates, news, and manga updates in 2024.