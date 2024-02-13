Jujutsu Kaisen always hinted at Yuji and Mahito having the same powers

The bitter rivalry between Yuji Itadori and Mahito finally reached its conclusion in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, as the antagonist suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of his archnemesis.

The conclusion of their fight featured one of the most pivotal moments of the entire series, where Yuji admitted that he and Mahito were indeed one and the same. The adaptation of this scene in the anime was praised by fans worldwide, considering that it was one of the most hyped-up moments from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

According to a recent fan theory on social media, this scene might have meant much more than it seemed, as it hinted at Yuji and Mahito having similar powers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Yuji and Mahito having similar powers was foreshadowed a long time ago

Expand Tweet

Fan theories are pretty common in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. While some fans have come up with theories regarding the possible outcomes of the ongoing fight between Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers, others have looked back at the series to look for any possible clues or foreshadowing of the current events of the story.

One fan took to social media to post a theory claiming that Yuji and Mahito are similar to each other in more than one way. According to the theory, it was foreshadowed a long time ago that Yuji would eventually gain powers similar to Mahito.

As seen from most of his fights, Yuji Itadori is one of the few people in the series whose attacks can directly target the soul of his opponent. This unique ability was highlighted in his fight against Mahito in the Shibuya arc, as Yuji managed to severely damage the soul of the Cursed Spirit.

Yuji has also been shown to possess a soul-swapping technique in the manga, which he is currently planning on utilizing in his battle against the King of Curses.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Mahito has been shown to possess a deadly yet unique ability called Idle Transfiguration, which allows him to distort the shape of a person's soul with a single touch, which transfigures their bodies as a result. He has used this technique to kill some of Yuji's closest friends right before his eyes, causing the latter to resent the Cursed Spirit till the end.

That said, the original poster of the theory pointed out the similarities in Yuji and Mahito's respective abilities. It specifically mentioned that Yuji biting his hand in chapter 238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was a direct parallel to Mahito biting his hand in the Volume 15 cover of the series.

It should be mentioned that Yuji also has the ability to harden his body, as evident from some of his fights, which is almost similar to Mahito strengthening his body, both before and after his transformation.

Yuji and Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Furthermore, Yuji has also been stated to have the ability to perceive the contours of the soul due to being Sukuna's vessel, which is similar to Mahito being able to directly see someone's soul and alter it according to his will.

As such, it is evident that the mangaka Gege Akutami had always intended Yuji to gain powers similar to Mahito. Not only would it make the connection between them even more prominent, but it would also give new meaning to the former's memorable "I Am You" speech.

Lastly, Yuji being the only one to have immunity to Mahito's Idle Transfiguration further highlights their Yin-Yang dynamic in the series.

Final thoughts

The heated rivalry between Yuji Itadori and Mahito is undoubtedly one of the most interesting aspects of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. It has led to a tremendous development in Yuji's character and his perspective. The two characters having similar powers make them perfect rivals for each other.