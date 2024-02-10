Yuji almost bringing Megumi back has Jujutsu Kaisen fans dreading Akutami's next move

Mangaka Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has become a sensation in both the anime and manga communities. The recent developments in the manga have heightened excitement among fans. In the latest chapter 250 of the manga, the highly anticipated confrontation between Yuji and Yuta against Sukuna takes center stage.

It brought forth significant plot developments, including the debut of Yuta's Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love, and Yuji's soul-capturing attacks. The chapter portrays Yuji disrupting the harmony between Sukuna's soul and Megumi's body, making it increasingly difficult for Sukuna to maintain control over Megumi's body and soul.

Given the mangaka's tendency to set up hopeful scenarios only to shatter them with subsequent plot twists, fans are discussing theories and speculations for the upcoming chapter. The fandom is left feeling anxious and pondering over what “Gege Akutami might be cooking” for the next chapter. They also fear that the outcome could take an unfavorable turn for the protagonist and his companions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans fret about Yuta’s fate as Yuji nudges Megumi’s dormant soul

Expand Tweet

Mangaka Gege Akutami is notorious for ruthlessly killing off his own characters, particularly those who garner excessive limelight or are deemed overpowered. This trend was seen with characters like Satoru Gojo, Fumihiko Takaba, and Hiromi Higuruma, all of whom are presumed to have met their end during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

In the recent development of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the protagonist Yuji Itadori faces off against the main antagonist, the reincarnated Ryomen Sukuna, who currently resides in Megumi Fushiguro's body.

Expand Tweet

Following the apparent death of Hiromi Higuruma at Sukuna's hands, Yuji is accompanied by Yuta Okkotsu. They engage in a showdown with the formidable King of Curses. Their objective is to free Megumi's body from Sukuna's control, thereby overpowering and potentially defeating the enemy.

In chapter 250, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 22, Yuta expands his domain, Authentic Mutual Love. The episode marks a crucial plot development as Yuta, using his copy technique, employs Sukuna's own Cursed Technique, Cleave, against him.

Yuta using his domain on sukuna (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

This unexpected move catches Sukuna off guard, providing the protagonist duo with an advantage against the overpowering adversary. Additionally, the chapter showcases Yuji using his soul-affecting attacks on Sukuna. The latter also acknowledges that Yuji senses the barrier between his and Megumi's soul, directing his attacks there.

This disrupts the harmony between Sukuna's soul and Megumi's body, making it increasingly difficult for the antagonist to control the stolen vessel.

Fans' reaction to the narrative developments in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250

Expand Tweet

These narrative developments grant Yuji and Yuta an advantage over Sukuna. It gives them an opportunity to use Angel's Technique, Jacob's Ladder, to free Megumi from Sukuna's grasp.

However, despite this optimistic turn, Jujutsu Kaisen fans harbor apprehensions about the upcoming chapter. Set to release during Valentine's week, some fans speculate that the upcoming chapter may showcase the demise of Yuta Okkotsu, given the connection of his powers to love.

Others in the fandom fear that Yuta's cursed spirit, Rika, may sacrifice herself to save him from a bleak fate. This would deal a significant blow to the sorcerer's ranks, as Yuta currently stands as the strongest sorcerer among them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another section of fans expressed concern that Sukuna may deceive Yuji into using his soul-damaging attacks on Megumi's soul instead, leading to a grim plot development.