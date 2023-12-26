Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened to Megumi's original Body? Explored

The recent developments in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have generated significant hype in the fandom. The ongoing face-off between Yuji and Sukuna has sparked anticipation and prompted various speculations among the readers regarding the potential direction of the narrative.

However, amid the excitement surrounding the impending defeat of the King of Curses, a pressing question arises regarding the fate that awaits Megumi Fushiguro. Fans, already aware that Sukuna has taken control of Megumi's body, are left wondering about the fate of Megumi's original body and soul.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi Fushiguro's fate after Sukuna’s takeover of his body

In chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Megumi Fushiguro’s body was taken over by the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. The series had been foreshadowing this event since the first season of the anime, depicting it as Sukuna’s ulterior plans with Megumi.

Megumi has not regained control of his body from Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga yet. The unfolding events in the latest manga, chapter 246, portray the showdown between Sukuna’s true form and Yuji Itadori, alongside Hiromi Higuruma and further assistance from Takuma Ino and Atsuya Kusakabe.

Throughout this ongoing confrontation, the King of Curses continues to utilize Megumi's body as his own.

Sukuna’s body swap and the subsequent narrative developments

In Chapter 212, Sukuna shocked Yuji by switching to Megumi's body. This led to a subsequent storyline featuring a showdown between Megumi-Sukuna and Yuji. Soon after, Sukuna incapacitated the ancient sorcerer Angel, and Hana Kurusu, whose body Angel was possessing.

Enraged, Yuji continued his attacks with support from Maki Zen'in. However, Sukuna's ally, Uraume, intervened, using their Cursed Technique, Frost Calm, to freeze Yuji and Maki in place. Subsequently, the antagonist duo then made their escape.

The following events in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen depict Sukuna undergoing the "Bath" ritual. Uraume explained that the Bath is a ceremony designed to transform a vessel into a cursed tool for protection against external threats.

The process involves soaking the vessel in a solution infused with Cursed Energy derived from crushing a selection of venomous creatures for ten months and ten days.

Kenjaku inquires about the purpose of the Bath, and Uraume explains that it aims to bring the vessel close to evil to drown the soul of the original owner of the vessel—in this instance, it is Megumi's soul.

Sukuna further revealed his sinister plans to fully take over Megumi Fushiguro's body by killing Megumi's sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro.

According to Sukuna, witnessing his sister's demise through his own body would shatter Megumi's soul in despair, burying it permanently. This, in turn, would enable Sukuna to reincarnate fully into the world.

The Jujutsu Kaisen storyline then unfolds the confrontation between Sukuna and Yorozu, an ancient Heian Era sorcerer reincarnated into the body of Tsumiki. Yorozu's defeat at the hands of Sukuna also signifies the demise of Tsumiki Fushiguro.

Sukuna subsequently engages in a fight with Satoru Gojo, utilizing Fushiguro's body and his Ten Shadows Cursed Technique, particularly his formidable shikigami, the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.

The epic Sukuna vs. Gojo showdown concludes with Gojo's apparent death, marking the initiation of a battle between Sukuna and another ancient sorcerer, Hajime Kashimo.

In the midst of this intense confrontation, Sukuna manifested in his true form to restore his body from the wounds received from Gojo. His true form is revealed to have four arms and two faces. Consequently, from Sukuna’s incarnation in the vessel body, it can be surmised that Megumi Fushiguro's return is quite unlikely.

Although Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu suggested they may have some plans to save Megumi, as stated in chapter 220, it should be noted that the antagonist has not yet incarnated in Megumi’s body. Thus, current speculations suggest it may be impossible to save Megumi at this point.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2023.